A4M/MMI recently concluded the Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Symposium at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, California.

San Diego, CA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute Conclude The Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Symposium in San Diego, California September 2019 (Boca Raton, FL) – A4M/MMI recently concluded the Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Symposium at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, California. 

Over 650 participants from all across the globe gathered in San Diego to learn the latest knowledge in advanced integrative treatment and health from September 26-28. In conjunction with the two day Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Symposium, A4M additionally hosted numerous advanced learning opportunities covering a wide variety of clinically relevant topics. The concurrent programs included Peptide Certification courses, a Neurology module, Advanced Cardiovascular Health module, Personalized Gastroenterology workshop, and Nutraceuticals & Herbals workshop. Additionally, the event boasted a top-tier Exhibit Hall, which allowed 35 of the event’s sponsors to engage with participants throughout the course of the three-day event. The event featured some of Integrative Medicine’s most influential and well-respected clinical leaders including Pamela W. Smith, MD, Jill Carnahan, MD, Tom O’Bryan DC, William Seeds, MD, and Thom Lobe, MD among many others. Through a variety of educational formats which included Q&A sessions, didactic lectures, and interactive learning opportunities among others, the educators covered a diverse range of topics. Among a host of topics, sessions explored thyroid optimization, adult growth hormone deficiency, vascular aging & cardiovascular disease, nutrition for chronic infections, chronic fatigue syndrome and much more. Through the examination of case studies, clinical protocols, breakthrough research, and advanced practice tool, sessions provided participants with in-depth understanding surrounding many of the most pressing topics in Anti-Aging medicine.

Taking place in downtown San Diego, the event allowed participants to easily experience the city’s cuisine, culture, and entertainment. Overlooking a private marina, the hotel provided attendees with a serene and relaxing environment in which to learn during the day and explore at leisure throughout the span of the event.

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:
Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative clinical research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies. Metabolic Medical Institute is the entity that houses and contains all advanced medical education, available to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals.

CONTACT: Aria Aloi
American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)
5612121126
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
