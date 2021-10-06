The American Association of Medical Assistants® Celebrates Medical Assistants Recognition Week with ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’ Theme

Breaking News
felene vodka
The Founding Organization Releases Medical Assistants Recognition Week Observation Suggestions to Honor Medical Assistants’ Contribution to Healthcare October 18-22

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to medical assisting, will celebrate medical assistants’ heroic contribution to healthcare during Medical Assistants Recognition Week (MARWeek) October 18-22. Medical assistants across the country will be recognized during this special week and honored on Medical Assistants Recognition Day on Wednesday, October 20. This year’s theme, “Not All Heroes Wear Capes,” is in honor of all the medical assistants who have been at the front line of healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“MARWeek is the best time of the year to be a medical assistant because employers show their medical staff appreciation and recognition in various ways to celebrate medical assistants’ role in healthcare,” says Patty Licurs, CMA (AAMA), CPC, 2021-2022 president of the AAMA. “Medical assistants take on many tasks from administration to clinical duties, and I believe this year’s MARWeek theme ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’ represents that.”

MARWeek offers employers of medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® an opportunity to recognize the contribution that these professionals make to overall healthcare delivery effectiveness. Here are a few suggestions for ways to observe the week:

  • Dedicate the October issue of your office newsletter to your medical assisting staff, recognizing exceptional efforts and overall contributions.
  • Offer to display the MARWeek poster in a prominent place in your office.
  • Have a special event with all office staff to recognize the efforts of the medical assisting team.

To access all materials, including observance suggestions, logos and a poster, please visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/news/marweek.

The American Association of Medical Assistants created MARWeek to recognize the contributions these professionals make to overall healthcare delivery effectiveness. Medical assistants tackle daily tasks with focus and compassion.

Medical assisting is one of the nation’s careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)®—or CMA (AAMA)®—credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA. Certification exams like the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam offer proof that a medical assistant has achieved the highest standards of education and credentialing in the medical assisting field.

For more information, please visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA directly at 800-228-2262.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered healthcare, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Francesca Llanos

[email protected]

773/590-5524

