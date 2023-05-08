Nature’s Sunshine Celebrates 50 Years Nature’s Sunshine celebrates 50 years of operations.

LEHI, Utah, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature’s Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, earned four Stevie® Awards in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. These awards highlight the company’s continuing transformation and its efforts to become a global leader in health, wellness, sustainability, and social responsibility.

The company was recognized with:

Two Silver Stevie Awards for:

Achievement in Product Innovation for its development of groundbreaking personalization programs to deliver customized nutrition.

for its development of groundbreaking personalization programs to deliver customized nutrition. Achievement in Environment, Social and Governance for the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance report and the company’s efforts highlighted within the report.

Two Bronze Stevie Awards for:

Energy Industry Innovation of the Year for the conversion of its manufacturing plant to 100% solar power in 2022.

for the conversion of its manufacturing plant to 100% solar power in 2022. Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility for its philanthropic efforts through its charitable foundation, the Impact Foundation.

“We are honored to receive four Stevie Awards in this year’s American Business Awards,” said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Sunshine. “These awards stand as a testament to the dedication and commitment of our employees while also validating the strategies we’ve put in place to help us become the nutritional supplement company of the future.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“Earning these awards demonstrates our commitment to both our people and the communities in which we work and live,” said Tracee Comstock, Vice President of Human Resources at Nature’s Sunshine. “It’s another way we’re striving to be an industry leader and best in industry company to work for.”

The Stevie Awards honor achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development. Over 3,700 nominations were submitted for consideration in this year’s awards, and more than 240 professionals from around the globe participated in the judging process to determine the winners.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognize such a wide array of American organizations in The 2023 American Business Awards. American organizations have had to pivot in the face of COVID-19, remote and hybrid work, and other challenges,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the commitment, passion, adaptability, and creativity of American professionals.”

About Nature’s Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gatewayir.com

