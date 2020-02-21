THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES NAMES NEW CHAIR, VICE-CHAIR TO BOARD OF TRUSTEES

J. Scott Davison and John M. Howard bring decades of experience and service to the institution

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American College of Financial Services announced a pair of newly elected officers to its Board of Trustees, with J. Scott Davison selected as the board’s new chair and John M. Howard voted in as vice chair. Together, the two men represent over 60 years of financial services knowledge, and their expertise and leadership in the field will keep The American College at the forefront of financial services education.

“I’m confident that our new officers will continue to uphold the standard of excellence The American College of Financial Services stands for,” said President George Nichols III. “As this institution moves into a new year, leadership by consummate professionals like Scott and John will help us in our goal to bring students and alumni on a lifelong journey of learning, as well as expand The American College’s programming to new audiences and financial fields.”

J. Scott Davison, CLU®, ChFC®, is chairman, president, and CEO of the companies of OneAmerica®, leading its national network of offices and affiliates offering retirement planning, life insurance, employee benefits, and more. An alumni of Middlebury College in Vermont, University of Southern Maine, and Harvard Business School, his 34 years in financial services began at UNUM, where he served in a variety of roles including CFO of the Duncanson & Holt reinsurance subsidiary. In 2000, he joined OneAmerica as vice president and later senior vice president of strategic planning and corporate development. He was appointed CFO in 2004, rose to executive vice president in 2011, and named CEO in 2014. He is also a board member for the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, the American Council of Life Insurers, and Ascend Indiana, and is board chair for Indiana University Health as well as The American College of Financial Services.

“I’m humbled and honored to be leading the board in this exciting time of growth at The American College of Financial Services,” Davison said. “The College has a vast reserve of talent, knowledge, and heart that I’m confident will not only enhance student success in the financial services profession, but also benefit society, which is at the core of our mission as an insitution.”

John M. Howard is chairman and CEO of BB&T Insurance Holdings, Inc., the sixth-largest insurance broker in the world. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of Columbia and Duke universities. Howard began his nearly three-decade career in financial services with Alex. Brown & Sons in New York City, followed by positions of increasing responsibility with GE Capital Services, Inc. He later served as president of Retirement Services for Conseco, Inc., and, following that, president of the Prudential Select Brokerage Unit of Prudential Financial, Inc. Howard joined BB&T in 2012 through the acquisition of Crump Group, Inc., where he was president and chief executive officer. In 2007, he merged Crump with the insurance and retirement divisions of the BISYS Group, where he was president of insurance services. Howard is a passionate supporter of education at all levels. In addition to the American College of Financial Services, he serves as a trustee of The Institutes, is an honorary trustee and former board chairman of Gill St. Bernard’s School, and serves on the Board of Overseers of the St. John’s University School of Risk Management. He also serves on the board of directors of the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers.

“The American College of Financial Services truly is a special place, and I’m pleased that I can be of service in helping it reach its potential as a leader in financial services education,” said Howard. “I look forward to seeing how we can support advisors, veterans, and others in attaining the highest levels of professionalism, ethics, and financial planning expertise.”

