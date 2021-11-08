Breaking News
THE AMERICAN DREAM IS ALIVE – Author Roger Colley

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

THE AMERICAN DREAM IS ALIVE

Author Roger Colley announces the launch of his new novel Forging a New America    How American Liberalism and Climate Change Landed Us in Siberia

Huntingdon Valley, United States, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This thought-provoking, compelling story is a short, easy to read insight, and a warning, into what socialism would look like in America 12 years from today.  The novella also reveals possible ways of avoidance – the classic Problem/Solution formula.  The book is now available at Amazon books, multiple online book stores, Liberty Hill Publishing, and at a substantial discount on the author’s website rogercolley.com. 

Author Colley was quoted:  “I made this tale a quick and simple, but meaningful, glimpse at an American future because I and my family have lived the American Dream and passionately wish to see it live on for all of us.  Learn, work hard, succeed, and achieve self-satisfaction and self-respect from your own individual and team’s merit. My story should resonate with every young adult and every American voter regardless of their political affiliation.” 

Contact: Roger Colley 267 210-2736. rogerjcolley@customers.prdistribution.org  http://rogercolley.com

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/the-american-dream-is-alive.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Author Marketing Experts, 
Media Name: Penny Sansevieri, 
Media Phone: 212 810-6988, 
Media Email: onlineprteam@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL: http://www.amarketingexpert.com/

