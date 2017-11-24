The American Health Council Physician Board Appoints Laura Rainer, MD

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Laura Rainer, Physician at Gulf Coast Medical Group, has been selected to join the Physician Board at the American Health Council. She will be sharing her knowledge and expertise in General Endocrinology.

Board Certified in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Rainer utilizes her eleven years of expertise in her role as a Physician at Gulf Coast Medical Group. Located in Venice, Florida, Gulf Coast Medical Group is a multi-specialty medical group specializing in Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Neurology, Pulmonology, Urgent Care, and Occupational Medicine. Each board-certified healthcare professional promises to provide quality health care in a quick, convenient, and relaxed atmosphere.

As a Physician at Gulf Coast Medical Group for over a decade, Dr. Rainer offers insight in General Endocrinology with a focus on thyroid disease, adrenal and pituitary disease, calcium metabolism, and diabetes mellitus type 1/ type 2. Her day-to-day responsibilities include patient care and diagnosis, procedures, and follow up care.

Following graduation with a medical degree from the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in 1989, Dr. Rainer completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the Louisiana State University. She went on to complete a fellowship in Endocrinology at the Louisiana State University. Dr. Rainer achieved board certifications in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine.

Looking back, Dr. Rainer pursued the field after becoming fascinated with the specialty of Endocrinology. She attributes her level of success to hard work and passion for helping people. To keep abreast of the latest in the industry, Dr. Rainer maintains a membership in The Endocrine Society.

Among her many accomplishments, Dr. Rainer is honored by her patient’s gratitude when they are empowered to get in control of their chronic conditions. She holds certifications in Bone Densitometry, Clinical Diabetes Technology, and accreditation in Thyroid US and Thyroid Nodules FNA Biopsy.

Considering the future, Dr. Rainer hopes for continual growth in her practice.

In her free time, Dr. Rainer enjoys sailing and physical fitness.

