The issue will feature guest editor Courtney Lyles, Ph.D., from the University of California, Davis

CRANBURY, N.J., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, today announced that it is seeking manuscript submissions for its 14th Annual Health Information Technology (IT) Special Issue, with a deadline of July 31, 2024. Guest editor Courtney Lyles, Ph.D., from the University of California, Davis, will select the articles in this upcoming edition, slated for publication in January 2025.

“We are honored to have Dr. Lyles as our guest editor for our 14th annual health IT-focused issue,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of AJMC. “Having been acknowledged as an expert in health care management and information technology, Lyles brings invaluable insight. We’re certain that with her guidance, this special issue will become an invaluable resource for both health care professionals and researchers.”

The issue will focus on a range of topics related to health IT, including but not limited to:

Artificial intelligence equity in the real world

Heath IT in safety-net settings

Community engagement strategies for health IT

Patterns of telemedicine use and impact

Health IT and care delivery reform

Upon receiving her Ph.D. in health services from the University of Washington, Lyles has continued her academic career in the University of California since 2011, focusing on health services research, digital health equity and implementation science. Her work centers on leveraging health IT to enhance chronic disease management and address health disparities. With a dedication to improving health outcomes, Lyles’ research spans digital health design, testing and implementation, particularly in areas such as diabetes, hypertension and referrals to community-based health resources.

“The Health IT Special Issue published by AJMC is so important, especially in light of the ever-increasing pace of digital innovation,” Lyles said. “I am excited to review submissions that highlight real-world implementation, equity-centered design and evaluation, innovations in multiple care delivery settings and beyond.”

Lyles has also been a contributing author to the 2018 Health Information Technology Special Issue, further demonstrating her expertise in this area. To read this article, please visit here.

To review the journal’s manuscript specification guidelines prior to submitting, please visit the website.

To submit a manuscript, please visit AJMC’s online submission system.

