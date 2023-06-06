The annual award recognizes rising leaders in the field of managed care research who are already making exceptional long-term contributions

CRANBURY, N.J., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is excited to announce that nominations have officially opened for the 2023 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award. Nominations are being accepted through August 4.

“Over the past eight years, this award program has consistently received remarkable nominations from managed care professionals from across the nation,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of AJMC. “By recognizing and supporting the next generation of leaders in the field, this award showcases the importance of empowering the upcoming investigators and their impactful research in managed care.”

Established in 2015, this award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of managed care research and have demonstrated exceptional promise as leaders in the field. This year’s winner will be selected by the award committee based on the following criteria:

Nominees must be less than five years from the receipt of their highest degree or less than seven years from their first full-time position.

Applications should consist of a letter of recommendation outlining the nominee’s contributions and merit, a curriculum vitae and, if applicable, the publication or acceptance of a paper in AJMC.

Previous winners include Ishani Ganguli, M.D., M.P.H., Harvard Medical School; Christopher M. Whaley, Ph.D., RAND Pardee Graduate School; Renuka Tipirneni, M.D., M.Sc., University of Michigan; Inmaculada Hernandez, Pharm.D., Ph.D., University of California San Diego; Erin Trish, Ph.D., University of Southern California; and Ilana Graetz, Ph.D., Emory University.

Seema S. Sonnad, Ph.D., served as the associate editor of AJMC before her unexpected passing. In honor of her outstanding leadership and the invaluable guidance she provided to her colleagues and students, AJMC dedicated this award as a tribute to her. Her extensive research, numerous collaborations and the investigators she had trained will have a lasting impact on health care for years to come.

To submit a nomination, click here. Self-nominations are permitted, and nominations from managed care professionals worldwide are welcomed.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive, multimedia brands bring together views from payers, providers, policymakers, and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

