TORONTO, ONTARIO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team behind the Animal Farm, an open-source finance platform on the Binance Smart Chain, is developing a suite of gaming products that aim to eclipse centralized competitors with the power of DeFi technology. The recent reveal of the documents and demo for Piggy Plinko marked a major milestone for investors who are highly anticipating the release of additional products that will create new cash flows for the ecosystem. The cleverly named Piggy Plinko is designed to improve upon the traditional Plinko model by providing a fully decentralized, immutable, on-chain gaming experience.

This marks the first in a series of gaming utilities which will have major implications for users of the Animal Farm, as stakers of the AFP token are the primary owners of the platform and therefore beneficiaries of the profits generated. This product also incorporates innovative mechanics that are designed to generate significant buy pressure for the native reward token of the platform, AFD. Let’s take a closer look at how this product will directly benefit Animal Farm users and provide an additional layer of utility to support the platform’s current features.

Verifiably Random

Building off the core principles of the Animal Farm ethos, Piggy Plinko features an innovative design that is meant to provide an exciting and transparent experience for all players. This is achieved by utilizing a robust and reliable Chainlink VRF (verifiably random function) in collaboration with a Random Number Generator (RNG) that enables smart contracts to access random values without compromising security or usability. In stark contrast to centralized competitors, Piggy Plinko provides provably fair and impossible to corrupt outcomes. The result is a revolutionary gaming experience that is virtually non-existent on traditional platforms, guaranteeing a safe and fair opportunity for investors to wager their assets.

All Animals Must Eat

Piggy Plinko distinguishes itself from competitors in numerous ways, first and foremost, by operating with a “house advantage” that sits at a meager 2%. This means that 98% of all funds are allocated to prize payouts, and the user base has the largest share ownership of the game. In comparison, direct competitors such as Stake carry a 5% house edge or greater, and none of those profits are reallocated to their user base.

Each token used to place bets in Piggy Plinko has its own individual Bankroll designed to support prize payouts for players and to distribute the profits throughout the Animal Farm. The Bankroll contracts are designed to support any EVM token, opening the door for additional utility, partnerships and collaboration.

More Ways to Play

Piggy Plinko players can place bets with native assets (AFD, AFP) and non-native assets (BUSD, BNB) and have their prizes paid out in the same token they wagered. Players who bet with BNB or BUSD have the unique opportunity to enable Dog Mode and earn a 10% payout boost by having their prizes swapped for AFD tokens. This actively supports The Animal Farm by directing cash flows to the ecosystems core products and significantly increasing buy pressure on the AFD token.

Piggy Plinko offers players the ability to configure a variety of variables and customize their adventure, introducing a strategic element to their gaming experience. These factors allow flexibility when setting the game size, betting conditions, risk factor, stop gains and stop losses. The high degree of flexibility offered to players serves to enhance the gaming experience by prioritizing strategic game theory and entertainment.

Animal Farm Ecosystem

Animal Farm users stand to benefit greatly from the cash flow generated by Piggy Plinko, as the tokens from each Bankroll are used to purchase native assets (AFD & AFP) and stake them into the farm. This new source of capital augments the buy pressure of each token and keeps the assets inside the ecosystem by locking them into the farm permanently. Now is a great time to be an AFD and AFP holder, as these transactions increase the distributions paid out to loyal Animal Farm users who maintain staked positions in the Dog Pound or PigPen.

To learn more about Animal Farm, or how to purchase AFP and AFD, visit the official website and socials below.

CONTACT: Cristian Gouldney Animal Farm marketing at animalfarm.app