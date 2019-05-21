The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® Dubbo™ as a Top-Level Project

Popular Open Source Remote Procedure Call framework in use at dozens of companies, including Alibaba Group, China Life, China Telecom, Dangdang, Didi Chuxing, Haier, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, among others.

Wakefield, MA, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® Dubbo™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP).

Apache Dubbo is a high-performance, Java based RPC (remote procedure call) framework. The project was originally developed at Alibaba and open-sourced in 2011, and entered the Apache Incubator in February 2018.

“This day is not only the success of Apache Dubbo project itself, but also another success of The Apache Way,” said Ian Luo, Vice President of Apache Dubbo. “Back to the time when Dubbo started to incubate at The Apache Software Foundation, there was a small number of initial committers to the project, but today the number of the Dubbo committers has increased by five times, and we are proud of having far more contributors in this project by now. It is indeed a great journey.”

The Dubbo framework specifies the methods that can be called remotely across distributed and microservice systems. Its primary functionalities are: interface based remote call; fault tolerance and load balancing; and automatic service registration and discovery. Features include:

Transparent interface based RPC – provides high performance interface based RPC, which is transparent to users.

Intelligent load balancing – supports multiple load balancing strategies out of the box, which perceives downstream service status to reduce overall latency and improve system throughput.

Automatic service registration and discovery – supports multiple service registries that can detect service online/offline instantly.

High extensibility – micro-kernel and plugin design ensures that it can easily be extended by third party implementation across core features like protocol, transport, and serialization.

Runtime traffic routing – can be configured at runtime so that traffic can be routed according to different rules, which makes it easy to support features such as blue-green deployment, data center aware routing, etc.

Visualized service governance – provides rich tools for service governance and maintenance such as querying service metadata, health status, and statistics.

Apache Dubbo is in use at more than 150 companies, including Alibaba Group, China Life, China Telecom, Dangdang, Didi Chuxing, Haier, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, NetEase, Qunar, and Youzan, among others.

“Apache Dubbo is one of the most highly visible projects that was open-sourced by Alibaba,” said Jiangwei Jiang, Principal Engineer at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “Dubbo is widely used in Alibaba and many other companies. It is one of the best designed Open Source frameworks to develop microservices with high-throughput, complicated business logic, and sophisticated governance.”

“Congratulations to Dubbo for graduating from the Apache Incubator! Apache Dubbo, as a high-performance service governance framework, plays a crucial role in Didi’s evolution of technical architecture,” said Donghai Shi, Senior Technical Director at Didi Chuxing. “With the rapid business growth, our application services and business logic grows more and more complicated, we have been facing more and more challenges in R&D efficiency and business stability. Many thanks to Apache Dubbo, which serves as a strong support for our service governance. Based on Apache Dubbo’s service governance framework, we can be more practical and determined in building business with microservices.”

“Congratulations on Dubbo’s promotion to an Apache Top-Level Project. As a core component of service, Dubbo has a profound impact and is one of the best choices for service architecture,” said Xiaofan Yu, Architecture of NetEase Cloud Music. “We have learned a lot from Dubbo’s design and implementation. I believe that it can develop in a more quick and stable way after graduation and become the cornerstone of future microservice architecture.”

“Congratulations to Dubbo for becoming an Apache Top-Level Project,” said Ruimin Jin, Technical Director at Youzan Cloud. “Youzan’s large-scale microservice cluster is built on Apache Dubbo. Dubbo’s outstanding features, flexible design, and extensive experience in the community has helped us to build distributed systems quickly. In the past three years, we have done a lot of service governance based on Dubbo and achieved very good business results. I hope that Apache Dubbo will have more achievements in multi-language in the future, and the Open Source community can also contribute more plugins to Dubbo.”

“Qunar.com first chose Apache Dubbo as service infrastructure in 2012 –doing so helped us take fewer detours in the framework selection when we deployed it at scale,” said Zhaohui Yu, Former Senior Director, Infrastructure Department, Qunar.com. “Our team was happy to participate in the community by fixing bugs and contributing new features over the years. Congratulations to Dubbo for graduating as an Apache Top-Level Project: it is a great honor for all Dubbo users.”

“Congratulations to Dubbo graduating from the Apache Incubator. As a very popular SOA framework, Apache Dubbo forms part of our infrastructure layer to support almost all different business units within Guazi.com,” said Haozhi Liu, Principal Architect at Guazi.com. “It also plays an increasingly important role along with our technical transition from PHP to Java. Furthermore, during our process of adopting Apache Dubbo, both the community and Project Management Committee have been very helpful. We truly believe that with this strong community support, Apache Dubbo project will continue to be successful in the future.”

“It’s both thrilling and an honor to participate in the development of Apache Dubbo,” added Luo. “Our journey continues through the excellent efforts of the greater Apache Dubbo community. We welcome additional contributions to the source code, features, documentation, and discussions on the mailing list.”

Catch Apache Dubbo in action at the Apache Dubbo MeetUp series (26 May/Beijing, 6 July/Shenzhen, and 17 August/Shanghai), ApacheCon North America (9-12 September/Las Vegas), and ApacheCon Europe (22-24 October/Berlin).

Availability and Oversight

Apache Dubbo software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project’s day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. For downloads, documentation, and ways to become involved with Apache Dubbo, visit http://dubbo.apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/ApacheDubbo

About the Apache Incubator

The Apache Incubator is the entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects seeking to join the ASF enter through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit http://incubator.apache.org/

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, the all-volunteer Foundation oversees more than 350 leading Open Source projects that provide $20B+ worth of Apache Open Source software to the public at 100% no cost. Through the ASF’s merit-based process known as “The Apache Way,” more than 730 individual Members and 7,000 Committers across six continents successfully collaborate to develop freely available enterprise-grade software, benefiting billions of users worldwide: thousands of software solutions are distributed under the Apache License; and the community actively participates in ASF mailing lists, mentoring initiatives, and ApacheCon, the Foundation’s official user conference, trainings, and expo. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) charitable organization, funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Anonymous, ARM, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Hortonworks, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Inspur, Leaseweb, Microsoft, ODPi, Pineapple Fund, Pivotal, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Workday, and Verizon Media. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache”, “Dubbo”, “Apache Dubbo”, and “ApacheCon” are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

