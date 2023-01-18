Computation middleware layer facilitating computation governance problems in complex distributed environments has more than 2.7K Github stars

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® Linkis has graduated from incubator and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP).

Apache Linkis is a unique computation middleware that builds a layer between upper applications and underlying engines. This makes it easy for upper applications to access engines such as MySQL, Apache Spark, Apache Hive, Presto, and Apache Flink, by using standard interfaces like REST/WS/JDBC provided by Linkis. It also provides data source and metadata management services through the REST standard interface.

“Linkis is designed to solve computation governance problems in complex distributed environments (typically in a big data platform), builds a computation middleware layer to decouple the upper applications and the underlying data engines” said Shuai Di, vice president of Apache Linkis. “The graduation of Apache Linkis marks the successful establishment of an open, diverse, and mature open source community. Graduation is the end of incubation, but only the beginning of truly top open source projects. The project will continue to practice the Apache way and develop Linkis into an easier-to-use and popular project around the world.”

Advantages of Apache Linkis

Linkis’s powerful capabilities include connectivity, scalability, orchestration, expansion, and governance. By decoupling the application layer and the engine layer, it simplifies complex network call relationships, reducing overall complexity, and saving development and maintenance costs.

Connectivity: Linkis makes it easy for upper applications to connect to different engines, so when lower layers change, it minimizes the effect on the upper layers.

Scalability: Linkis has a distributed microservice architecture, which makes it easy to scale and add new features.

Controllability: Linkis provides a way to manage and control access to the underlying engines, including identity verification, risk prevention, and record keeping. It also has a system for controlling access to resources at different levels.

Orchestration: Linkis offers a basic orchestration framework to enable different strategies to manage computing tasks. Users could develop strategies like dual-active and active-standby based on this framework.

Reusability: Linkis helps make it easier to develop upper-level applications by reducing the amount of work, such as connectivity and scalability.



Apache Linkis is used in diverse industries ranging from finance, banking, telecommunication, manufacturing, internet providers and more. Apache Linkis was recognized as the recipient of the 2021 Open Source Computer Architecture Research (OSCAR) for Top Open Source Project and Open Source Community.

