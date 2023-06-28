The distributed key-value NoSQL database has graduated to Top-Level Project

Wilmington, DE, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Kvrocks has graduated from incubation and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP). Kvrocks is a distributed key-value NoSQL database that uses RocksDB as the storage engine and is compatible with Redis protocol. Kvrocks is available for download.

“I congratulate the Kvrocks community for becoming a Top-Level Project for Apache,” said Liang Chen, ASF Member and Incubator Mentor. “As a project champion, I am thrilled to see the progress and the community growth achieved, while following Apache ‘Community over Code’ practices. The Kvrocks community was not only able to make major releases packed with features, but they also created a welcoming environment for any new contributor who wishes to join the community.”

Kvrocks Overview & Advantages

Kvrocks is a distributed key value NoSQL database that uses RocksDB as storage engine and is compatible with Redis protocol. Users can decrease the cost of memory and increase the capacity compared to Redis.

Kvrocks Feature Highlights

Redis Compatible: Support common Redis data types and commands;

Namespace: Similar to Redis DB but equipped with a token per namespace;

Replication: Async replication using WAL of RocksDB;

High Availability: Support Redis sentinel to failover when master failed; and

Cluster: Centralized management but accessible via any Redis cluster client.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

GitHub: https://github.com/apache/kvrocks

Download: https://kvrocks.apache.org/download

Docs: https://kvrocks.apache.org/

Contribute: https://kvrocks.apache.org/community/contributing

Since being open sourced in 2019, Kvrocks has served as an alternative replacement for Redis in massive data scenarios. Many companies are deploying and using Kvrocks in the production environment, such as Baidu, Circl.lu, Ctrip, Meitu, Opera, U-Next and Xueqiu, among others.

To serve users better, Kvrocks plans to add Kubernetes deployment support, the controller to make the cluster easier to maintain and operate, and add more data structures for fulfilling the user requirements.

ABOUT THE APACHE INCUBATOR

The Apache Incubator is the primary entry path for projects and codebases wishing to become part of the efforts at The Apache Software Foundation. All code donations from external organizations and existing external projects enter the ASF through the Incubator to: 1) ensure all donations are in accordance with the ASF legal standards; and 2) develop new communities that adhere to our guiding principles. Incubation is required of all newly accepted projects until a further review indicates that the infrastructure, communications, and decision-making process have stabilized in a manner consistent with other successful ASF projects. While incubation status is not necessarily a reflection of the completeness or stability of the code, it does indicate that the project has yet to be fully endorsed by the ASF. For more information, visit https://incubator.apache.org/.

ABOUT THE APACHE SOFTWARE FOUNDATION (ASF)

Founded in 1999, the Apache Software Foundation exists to provide software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. ASF’s open source software is used ubiquitously around the world with more than 8,400 committers contributing to 320+ active projects, including Apache Superset, Apache Camel, Apache Flink, Apache HTTP Server, Apache Kafka, and Apache Airflow. The Foundation’s open source projects and community practices are considered industry standards, including the widely adopted Apache License 2.0, the podling incubation process, and a consensus-driven decision model that enables projects to build strong communities and thrive. https://apache.org

ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. For more information, visit https://communityovercode.org/.

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Brian Proffitt press@apache.org Vice President, Marketing & Publicity The Apache Software Foundation