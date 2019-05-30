The Apache Software Foundation Welcomes JetBrains as its Newest Targeted Sponsor

Breaking News
Wakefield, MA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) today welcomed JetBrains, the latest company to sponsor the ASF at the Targeted Platinum level.

“We are pleased to add JetBrains to our roster of Targeted Sponsors,” said Daniel Ruggeri, ASF Vice President Fundraising. “As there are many ways to contribute to Open Source Software and the communities that support it, we are immensely grateful for our Sponsors’ support by means of targeted donations in addition to monetary contributions.”

“We at JetBrains strongly believe that it is necessary to give back to the Open Source ecosystem as all areas of software development rely on it heavily,” said Maria Mikheyshina, Community Support Team Lead at JetBrains. “The Apache Software Foundation is an essential part of the OSS world, and it’s been an honor for us to support it for so many years. Providing free JetBrains licenses to Apache committers is our way of saying ‘Thank you!’ for their hard work and invaluable contributions to the Open Source community.”

JetBrains joins the following organizations:

Platinum level –Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, LeaseWeb, Microsoft, Pineapple Fund, Tencent, and Verizon Media;
Gold level –Anonymous, ARM, Bloomberg, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Union Investment, and Workday
Silver level –Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Baidu, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Inspur, ODPi, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, and Target;
Bronze level –Airport Rentals, The Blog Starter, Bookmakers, CarGurus, Cash Store, Casino Bonus, Casino2k, Cloudsoft, Emerio, Footprints Recruiting, HostChecka.com, Host Advice, HostingAdvice.com, HostPapa Web Hosting, Mobile Slots, Mutuo Kredit, Online Holland Casino, RX-M, SCAMS.info, Site Builder Report, Talend, Twitter, and Web Hosting Secret Revealed.

Platinum level –DLA Piper, Microsoft, OSU Open Source Labs, Sonatype, Verizon Media
Gold level –Atlassian, The CrytpoFund, Datadog, PhoenixNAP, Quenda
Silver level –Amazon Web Services, Hotwax Systems, Rackspace
Bronze level –Bintray, Education Networks of America, Google, Hopsie, No-IP, PagerDuty, Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation, Sonic.net, SURFnet, Virtru

For more information on becoming a Sponsor of the ASF, please see http://apache.org/foundation/sponsorship.html

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)
Established in 1999, the all-volunteer Foundation oversees more than 350 leading Open Source projects that provide $20B+ worth of Apache Open Source software to the public at 100% no cost. Through the ASF’s merit-based process known as “The Apache Way,” more than 730 individual Members and 7,000 Committers across six continents successfully collaborate to develop freely available enterprise-grade software, benefiting billions of users worldwide: thousands of software solutions are distributed under the Apache License; and the community actively participates in ASF mailing lists, mentoring initiatives, and ApacheCon, the Foundation’s official user conference, trainings, and expo. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) charitable organization, funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, ARM, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Inspur, LeaseWeb, Microsoft, ODPi, Pineapple Fund, Private Internet Access, RedHat, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Verizon Media, and Workday. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” and “ApacheCon” are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Sally Khudairi
Vice President
The Apache Software Foundation
+1 617 921 8656
[email protected]
