The Arch Award Presented by The Piedmont Bank Honors Three Former UGA Athletes The Piedmont Bank Arch Award 2023 winners receive recognition on Dooley Field during the University of Georgia’s Homecoming game Saturday against Missouri. From R-L are Monty Watson, Chairman and CEO, The Piedmont Bank, Samantha Arsenault Livingstone, Tina Taylor, Josh Brooks, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, University of Georgia and Greg Bright

ATLANTA and ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University of Georgia Athletic Association and The Piedmont Bank are honoring three former student athletes for their exemplary achievements in business following their athletic careers. In its third year, The Piedmont Bank’s Arch Award showcases the continued achievements of former bulldogs who’ve parlayed their academic and sports experience and applied them successfully to their professional careers.

“This year we celebrate three former athletes who’ve taken their academic and life lessons as collegiate team players in swimming, basketball and football and applying those learnings to their business pursuits with extraordinary success,” said Monty Watson, Chairman and CEO, The Piedmont Bank. “It’s no coincidence that the hard work and dedication of being a successful student athlete can easily translate to drive and ambition in a business world.”

The 2023 Arch Award winners are being recognized on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium on November 4th during the Missouri game. This year’s honorees include:

Samantha Arsenault Livingstone is an Olympic Gold Medalist, Performance Consultant, keynote speaker and mental health advocate. She ended her collegiate career as a seven-time NCAA All-American for the swim team. In 2016, she founded Livingstone High Performance and the Whole Athlete Initiative (the WAI) in response to the mental health crisis impacting young people across the globe. Prior to that, she taught high school science and coached swimming before answering the call to create greater mental health awareness.

Tina Taylor persevered four separate knee injuries as a women's basketball player at Georgia, eventually being granted six years of eligibility. After earning her undergraduate and master's degrees, she became a partner at Ernst & Young for Private Client Services in Houston, Texas, where she advises high net-worth individuals. In 2019 she was recognized as UGA's 40 under 40 for her efforts in developing a scholarship program for students at her former high school.

Greg Bright is a Senior People Director at Waffle House with the responsibilities for sourcing, hiring, training, and managing of Operations Managers throughout the Atlanta and North Georgia area. The Colquitt County High School football standout started all but one of 46 games from 1994 to 1997. His career at Waffle House has spanned nearly 25 years with a series of roles and increasing responsibilities.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Piedmont Bank in recognizing former student-athletes who have excelled in their professional endeavors. The Arch Award is a special way we can honor the success and leadership of some of our former student-athletes and we are excited to recognize Samantha Livingstone, Tina Taylor and Greg Bright this year. Their accomplishments will serve to inspire many generations to come,” said Josh Brooks, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, University of Georgia.

As UGA athletes graduate and begin their next stage of life and career, they often take the lessons learned, including preparation and team dynamics, to build a successful career in any number of pursuits. The Arch Award presented by The Piedmont Bank enables their stories to be shared with the UGA community and brings attention to their exemplary post athletic success.

Piedmont Bancorp, Inc. is a $2 billion asset bank holding company headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA. Through its subsidiary, The Piedmont Bank, the company operates 14 branches in the Atlanta area and North Georgia, with two more scheduled to open later this year, dedicated to exceptional service and innovative products for both businesses and personal banking. For more information, visit www.piedmont.bank.

