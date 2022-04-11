The Atlantic Club and Cooper Wellness Strategies Announce Strategic Partnership

Fitness Pioneers Join Forces to Establish Cooper Wellness Center at The Atlantic Club

MANASQUAN, N.J. and DALLAS, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Atlantic Club and Cooper Wellness Strategies, both pioneers in the medical fitness industry, announce an industry-first wellness partnership based on prevention. This new partnership, launching April 26, will provide the Manasquan community with wellness and medical fitness programming and fitness testing to optimize one’s health through prevention or chronic disease management. Specific programming based on Cooper Aerobics’ 50+ years of health and wellness includes Cooper® Tracks, Cooper Quest®, CooperFit™ and Move.Laugh.Connect. and will be offered at the Cooper Wellness Center at The Atlantic Club, which will open in late April. For more information, visit theatlanticclub.com or call 732.223.2100.

“The Atlantic Club is excited to offer Cooper health and wellness programs, assessments and ancillary products to our members as well as our immediate community,” states Kevin McHugh, Chief Operating Officer of The Atlantic Club. “The vision and leadership of Pat Laus, owner of The Atlantic Club, was the guiding force that allowed The Atlantic Club to not only introduce but launch medical fitness programs in 2011. The transition from being strictly a commercial club to successfully launching medical fitness and preventive care programs over the past decade has provided The Atlantic Club the opportunity for this outstanding strategic partnership with Cooper Wellness Strategies.”

Specifically, Cooper® Tracks is an exercise and educational program designed to guide and support individuals with chronic health conditions, or who are deconditioned, learn how to exercise safely, increase their confidence and develop habits to live healthier. Cooper® Tracks programming provides a comprehensive approach to wellness.

The first series of Cooper® Tracks programming at Cooper Wellness Center at The Atlantic Club targets “Post COVID-19 Recovery (Long Haulers)” in late April. In May, the Cooper Wellness Center at The Atlantic Club will be adding “Active with Arthritis” and “Health and Wellness 101.” Additional Cooper Tracks will roll out focused on Diabetes, the Heart and Well-Being in June. In October the center will continue to expand its offerings to include Cooper Tracks Cancer. Each Cooper® Tracks program is eight weeks in length, consisting of pre- and post-program health assessments, with two small group exercise classes and education sessions per week. Exercise tracking tools, social support and accountability are provided by trained instructors throughout the eight weeks to create a positive impact and provide solutions for those in need of lifestyle change.

The Cooper Wellness Center at The Atlantic Club will also offer Cooper’s Move.Laugh.Connect. (MLC) Parkinson’s programs in October. MLC is a balanced program for total well-being for adults which addresses one’s physical, emotional and social dimensions in a group setting, with a focus on extending the functional years. The program was created for older adults with limited mobility, stability and other health issues, but is also available for anyone wanting to improve brain health and fitness.

Another component of the Cooper Wellness Center at The Atlantic Club is CooperFit™ testing. CooperFit™ is a cardiovascular fitness test providing an accurate prediction of a person’s fitness level, based on more than 50 years of research and fitness testing at Cooper Clinic. CooperFit™, a vital sign of health, measures an individual’s predicted max VO2—the body’s ability to consume oxygen (aerobic capacity)—to determine their fitness level.

“Having Cooper Wellness Center at The Atlantic Club allows us to partner with one of the premier fitness centers in the country mirroring health and wellness assessments and programs Cooper is known for,” said David Evans, Vice President of Cooper Wellness Strategies. “The integration of our wellness programming, starting with Cooper® Tracks, provides The Atlantic Club members, health care professionals and the surrounding community with a world-class solution for preventive care as well as chronic disease management.”

About The Atlantic Club

The Atlantic Club, Inc. is a member of IHRSA and The Medical Fitness Association. It is one of 45 facilities worldwide that currently holds this prestigious MFA Facility Certification. The Medical Fitness area is staffed with highly trained Fitness Professionals as well as Registered Dieticians. The Medical Advisory Council consists of 11 physicians elevating The Atlantic Club as a leader in Medical Fitness programming. With locations in Red Bank and Manasquan, the club offers state-of-the-art fitness facilities and services, including group exercise classes, mind-body programs, Pilates studio, personal training, indoor and outdoor pools, racquetball courts, hiking trails, hot tubs, steam rooms and a café. In addition, the Atlantic Club campus is also home to a nationally recognized Tennis Complex, Turf Training Center, Atlantis Preparatory School and The Milagro Day Spa and Salon. For more information, visit theatlanticclub.com.

About Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies and a research and education nonprofit, The Cooper Institute® 501(c)(3), founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH. Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise. Through the array of services Cooper offers under the leadership of President and CEO Tyler C. Cooper, MD, MPH, millions have been inspired to make good health a habit, helping improve their quality and quantity of life. Since 1995, Cooper Wellness Strategies has helped build healthier communities across the United States by providing its services to medical and commercial fitness centers and residential and senior living communities. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit cooperaerobics.com. Follow the Cooper Aerobics Facebook page or Instagram account for updates.

