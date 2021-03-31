The Audrain Group has announced the launch of a new hospitality entity, Audrain Hospitality Group

Newport, Rhode Island, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Audrain Hospitality Group is a multi-faceted organization focused on creating memorable experiences for every kind of event imaginable. With a diversified portfolio of 8 properties in Newport County, Audrain Hospitality offers a unique selection of venues, a wide-variety of catering services and a remarkable team of dedicated hospitality professionals.

No event is too small or extravagant – from a food truck at your home, to a lavish black-tie gala, the team’s first-class attention to detail creates a customized experience handling everything from place cards on the table to the floral arrangements and signature cocktails. Audrain Hospitality’s team is with you throughout the entire planning process, from initial inquiry to the last goodbye at your event. You will work with an event specialist at each location in our growing and expanding list and we will help bring your unique event to vibrant life.

OUR PROPERTIES:

Audrain Automobile Museum

Founded in 2014, the historic 1903 Italian Renaissance-style Audrain Building was brought back to its original splendor and transformed into a captivating exhibit space, fit specifically for our cultural needs. Located in the heart of downtown Newport on historic Bellevue Avenue, the 7,400 square foot space is filled with varying displays of automotive history to fuel America’s love affair with automobiles.

The Audrain Automobile Museum provides a customizable space to match your group’s desires and needs. The building’s industrial yet elegant design creates a beautiful backdrop for our curated exhibitions and your private gatherings.

We combine our mission of Preserving, Celebrating & Sharing with a passion for creating unforgettable events to give our guests a unique and unforgettable experience. There is no compromise in our attention to detail, service, and execution for your next celebration. Whether you are hosting a grand event or an intimate gathering, we are the perfect place to come together.

Audrain Motorsport Club

As we continue to extend our presence in the automotive community, we continue to expand our ability to host flawless and memorable events around Newport, Rhode Island. Audrain Motorsport, best known for its concierge style service and passion for creating extraordinary experiences in the automotive community, carries this same philosophy to groups and events at our newly built clubhouse.

The ideal location for an intimate dining experience or an unforgettable meeting, the clubhouse offers several spaces to choose from when you want to educate and entertain your group. Our boardroom, consisting of grand leather chairs, wood-paneled walls, and a boardroom table with seating for 12 is equipped with the latest technology to host an inspiring and productive meeting.

When the workday is over, continue the conversation after hours in our luxurious and inviting Vanderbilt Club. Here you can enjoy a vintage scotch, a perfectly chilled martini or a bold cigar while relaxing in any of our oversized leather chairs or inviting couches. Once cocktail hour concludes, mingle with colleagues around some of the Audrain Group’s most unique cars in the showroom for heavy hors d’oeuvres or a seated dinner.

With something for everyone, we offer the comforts of the office but the seclusion to escape and unwind.

Audrain Park Place

Audrain Park Place, covering 50,000 square feet, offers car collection storage to our members and provides a unique and customizable backdrop for your next car rally or corporate outing. Groups can take advantage of the lush, green lawns and flexible outdoor space around the facility with live music, lawn games and food trucks or bring the party indoors for a variety of different unique event opportunities.

A space for every gathering with indoor and outdoor flexibility, combined with a creative team to bring your distinctive events and celebratory gatherings to life. Let us plan a memorable event for you today!

Newport Craft Brewery & Distillery

From the humble beginnings of an idea in a garage to the present-day manufacturing facility covering more than 10,000 square feet, Newport Craft Brewery and Distillery has solidified themselves as a staple in New England. A portfolio of 16 craft beers, 9 distilled spirits and a multi-state distribution reach puts them among today’s leaders in the brewing and distilling industry.

Newport Craft’s award-winning spirits are perfect straight or in your favorite cocktail. Using the same distilling methods that once made the Ocean State the rum capital of the world, Thomas Tew Rum was ranked amongst the top ten craft rums in America, by USA Today. This delicious spirit can be enjoyed in over 500 restaurants and bars, including Walt Disney World’s EPCOT, and as the official rum of the New York Mets. Their Sea Fog Whiskey is also a crowd favorite and their single malt was awarded a Silver Medal by Whisky Advocate along with scoring it at an 89 for generous body and special qualities while their Rye Whiskey was scored at a 90 for refined character and style. Newport Craft also distills a dry style Gin, an unaged, pure moonshine, and a gluten-free Vodka.

Adding to their portfolio, Newport Craft has acquired Braven Brewing Company and Radiant Pig Beer Company which has more than doubled the amount of beer production and aided with their footprint in the New York market. To accompany the expansion of their portfolio, a $7 million construction project is set to break ground. The multi-million dollar project will include renovations to the existing outdoor covered patio and the addition of a spacious rooftop beer garden in order to better accommodate the rapidly growing number of visitors the brewery sees daily. Once the beer garden is complete, guests will be able to enjoy the best view in the city, surrounded by family and friends, while watching the sun set over the iconic Pell Bridge and glistening Narragansett Bay.

We invite you to relax with our selection of spirits and beer and enjoy an afternoon of lawn games and live music. Our covered, outdoor patio or indoor tasting room is the perfect space to host your next corporate event, wedding weekend or family gathering.

La Forge Casino Restaurant

Situated within an acclaimed landmark Charles McKim building, the La Forge Casino Restaurant has served the community as a famous local establishment for years. Established in 1880, the restaurant overlooks the historic grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. A view, special to La Forge, that reflects the rich history and heritage of Newport, Rhode Island. La Forge has long been a Newport staple known for providing a delicious menu, with a stylish and friendly atmosphere that reflects our commitment to an exceptional dining experience.

Whether your group is 15 or 150 people, there is no event too big or small. We take a lot of pride in the execution of every event we orchestrate and can even cater your off-site event for any number of guests. Our picturesque setting and abilities to customize events are only limited by our guest’s imagination! We do not require any room rental fees or food and beverage minimums and invite you to tailor your event with us!

La Costa Lobster & Tacos Food Truck

New Englanders have long been known for their love of lobster rolls, but their love of tacos is a close second. La Forge Restaurant wanted to bring these beloved meals to people and with that in mind, the La Costa food truck was born!

Our brightly colored truck brings a wide range of authentic flavors and delicious food all over Aquidneck Island. La Costa is a licensed caterer able to provide a full bar alongside our handcrafted menu, the perfect addition to any private event.

Whether it’s tacos, lobster rolls or any of the many snacks and treats offered, we provide something for everyone. Let us be a part of your wedding weekend, corporate outings, school event and more!

A Mano Pizza & Gelato Food Truck

In English, the Italian phrase “A Mano” translates to “by hand”.

By using their hands, our chefs are able to craft our 100% authentic Neapolitan pizza with care and precision. Our trained chefs have full control of the pillow-y, fresh dough and molds each pizza into a crisp and airy base to top with only the freshest, organic ingredients imported from Italy.

Once prepared, you can watch through our floor to ceiling windows as each pizza cooks in the brick-oven, handcrafted in Naples, aboard the truck. The traditional style dough is made of four simple ingredients and is a way to bring Italian flavors to your next event or gathering!

Allow us to transport your guests to Italy with our authentic pizzas and gelato while celebrating your wedding weekend, corporate outing, private event and so much more.

Hilltop Inn

2 Kay Street, also known as “Hilltop,” was erected in 1905 for a prominent physician, Dr. Charles W. Stewart, and his family. Dr. Stewart ran his practice out of his home until 1959 when it was purchased by Paul and Florence K. Murray. A native of Newport, Rhode Island, Florence served in World War II as an officer in the Women’s Army Corps and represented Newport as Rhode Island’s first female State Senator. She continued her life of firsts throughout her career which culminated when she became the first female Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court.

Comprised of five luxury guest rooms and suites, the Hilltop Inn, is rich in history and located in the heart of Newport. Our boutique inn has been meticulously restored to its original splendor, offering our guests all the comforts of home amidst our bustling city.

For any occasion you can imagine – a glittering engagement party, intimate rehearsal dinners and weddings, anniversary celebrations or small gatherings – the Hilltop Inn has everything you need under one roof. Guests can reserve the Inn for a private affair with our common areas accommodating up to 50 guests and an outdoor patio up to 75 guests. Let our team ensure every detail is flawlessly executed for you!

Audrain Hospitality is the chameleon of hospitality groups – They can fit any need for all types of interests and ideas. From the craft beer afficionado to the supercar enthusiast to the romantic getaway traveler, there is no event to which Audrain Hospitality cannot cater.

For more information and to learn about Audrain Hospitality’s offerings, or to book an event, please visit AudrainHospitality.com.

Attachments

AHG1

ahg4

CONTACT: Katelyn McSherry Audrain Hospitality Group 4018564234 [email protected]