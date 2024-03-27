NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Bancorp, Inc. (“The Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBBK) on behalf of The Bancorp stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether The Bancorp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Culper Research issued a report Thursday alleging issues at The Bancorp, Inc. Culper “believe[s] the Company has misrepresented the quality of its real estate bridge loan (“REBL”) portfolio.”

On this news, shares of The Bancorp, Inc. dropped more than 8% in intraday trading on March 21, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired The Bancorp shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

