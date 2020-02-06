The Battery Show Europe and The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, Announces 2020 Conference Programming

Industry experts from Tesla, Volvo, Daimler, Nissan Energy, Renault, and more to share their latest technology strategies for battery design at Europe’s largest advanced battery and H/EV technology trade fair

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Battery Show Europe , the most comprehensive advanced battery technology event in the European market, along with the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo , Europe’s main gathering of manufacturers, engineers, and purchasers tackling the hybrid electric vehicle (H/EV) industry’s most important issues, today announced conference programming for the combined shows’ 2020 edition. Geared toward achieving eventual parity with fossil fuels and electrification in Europe, the three-track conference will cover educational topics crucial to every stage of the advanced battery supply chain via an assortment of workshops, sessions, panels, and more.

The conference is set to take place 28-30 April in Hall C2 at the ICS in Messe Stuttgart, Germany alongside the expo which will be located in Halls 1 and C2. To register as press for The Battery Show and E/HV Technology Expo Europe, please visit here .

Worldwide, the battery industry is valued to be worth $83 billion , according to Freedonia Group. As the production and sales of H/EV’s ramp up, the European market is projected to see solid increases in battery demand. Moreover, by 2025, Europe is expected to sell approximately 6.3 million electric vehicles (EVs). This premier conference will equip attendees with the knowledge and insight needed to keep up with the growing demand for new EV battery design, chemistry, materials, and charging across six tracks including: “System Safety & Thermal Runaway Inhibition”, “Battery Chemistry Evolution”, “Beyond Lithium Ion”, “Battery Raw Materials”, “Battery Charging”, and “Battery Manufacturing.”

“The immense opportunities to advance Europe’s battery manufacturing industry is unprecedented,” said John Lewinski, Informa Markets’ brand director for the events. “As the demand for H/EV’s soar worldwide, the conference provides an important platform for industry professionals to connect, learn from industry experts, and get up to speed on important trends in order to push the market forward together.”

Conference sessions of interest include:

Engineering Perspective on Policy Development Related to Battery Safety and Thermal Runaway

Speaker: William Q. Walker, Lithium Ion Battery Thermal Test and Analysis, Structural Engineering Division, Thermal Design Branch, NASA Johnson Space Center

It is the responsibility of the designers to ensure that a safe battery design is achieved prior to production. However, this begs the question – what defines safe? This presentation offers an in-depth discussion on an engineering perspective to policy development regarding thermal runaway and battery safety. William Walker of NASA Johnson Space Center will speak to what aspects of thermal runaway should our policy makers understand better, should there be room for interpretation in the policies that are instituted, and if the policies make sense, and much more.

Ultra High-Performance Battery Systems – Highly Safe, Lightweight and Intelligent Electrification

Speaker: Wasim Sarwar, Technical Specialist Battery Systems Williams Advanced Engineering

Williams Advanced Engineering is developing and deploying cutting-edge battery systems into diverse markets, with particular emphasis on class-leading cell-to-pack gravimetric and volumetric efficiency, industry leading state-detection and inherent safety. This presentation will provide insights into the design and development of Williams Advanced Engineering’s High Performance Cylindrical-Cell Module, highlighting key design features and illustrating the differences in design required for the automotive, motorsport and e-VTOL markets. Additionally, this presentation will provide an overview of the industry leading state-detection algorithms in use which enable increased performance extraction, lifetime extension and smart balancing.

Raw Materials Panel Debate: Examining the Long-Term Availability of Cobalt, Lithium, Nickel and Graphite and The Impact of this on the Battery and EV Industry

Speakers: Gavin Montgomery, director-battery raw materials of Wood Mackenzie, Vincent Ledoux Pedailles, executive director of Infinity Lithium, Denis Sharypin, head of market research at MMC Norilsk Nickel, George Heppel, analyst at CRU, and Richard Clark, global lead of energy storage at Morgan Advanced Materials.

In this panel debate, representatives from the leading battery technology companies will come together to discuss several industry issues including how the current price weakness is affecting investment in mining, how will current pipeline of mine projects be sufficient to meet OEM sales projections, what are the key challenges to bringing on new supply in raw materials markets, and much more.

Outlining the Expansion of the EnBW Charging Network

Speaker: Amadeus Regerbis, Head of Charging Infrastructure, EnBW, Germany

In this session, Amadeus Regerbis of EnBW Germany will examine how public AC charging infrastructure can help support electric car sharing, share advice on finding partners to provide EV drivers a fast charging opportunity, and how to design and scale charging hubs in urban areas.

Battery Evolution to Support Ultra-Fast Charging

Speaker: Masato Origuchi, Expert Electrical Energy Storage Systems, Renault

Renault’s Masato Origuchi will speak to his experience on how to increase energy density as the main direction of EV battery development to date as well as how improvement in fast charge capability is the key to optimize the battery size. Attendees can also expect Origuchi to highlight the limiting factors of the current graphite chemistry and breakthrough opportunities and the change in the system level required to support the ultra-fast charging

High Performance Manufacturing for the Battery Industry, through ICT and Industry 4.0 Solutions

Speaker: Andy Bell, Regional Segment Manager, Manufacturing & Assembly, Europe, Middle East & Africa Region, Rockwell Automation

As battery manufacturers race to keep up with demand, Andy Bell of Rockwell Automation will share how companies can advance towards the Industry 4.0 model and solutions. This session will reveal how to determine the steps to take in order to make manufacturing operation more intelligent, productive, and securely connected. Bell will also touch on scalable infrastructure by assessing Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) as a means of reducing the burden of designing, deploying, and maintaining a network infrastructure as well as intelligent conveyance and modular and scalable MES software.

To view more Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe sessions, please visit here .

Connect with The Battery Show Europe: #TheBatteryShowEurope #TBSE20

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

YouTube

Connect with E/HEV Technology Expo Europe: #EVTechExpoEurope #EVTE20

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

YouTube

Media Contacts

Audrey Uchimoto, [email protected] , (310) 496-9423

Lauren Lloyd, [email protected] , (310) 266-4792

Tam Nguyen, [email protected] (424) 410-9797

About The Battery Show Europe:

The Battery Show Europe is presented in partnership with the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo and together they bring more than 500 international suppliers to Stuttgart. Combined, the two shows make up Europe’s most comprehensive advanced battery and H/EV technology trade fair featuring manufacturing solutions across the battery and H/EV supply chain.

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences: