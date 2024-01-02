After unsuccessful calls for the lane to be renamed Lakeside View, signs have mysteriously disappearedThe Wiltshire town of Westbury is best known for the white horse carved into the chalky hillside above its Victorian streets and visible for miles around.But a more down-to-earth feature of the former mill and ironworks town – a road called Slag Lane – has been causing a stir. Continue reading…
