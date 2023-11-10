NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce its 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 7th, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club. The conference offers our institutional clients one-on-one access to the management teams of over 50 dynamic small and micro-cap companies, many of which are in our research coverage universe.

“This conference has proven to be successful at providing the space for institutional clients to engage with innovative companies across a multitude of sectors,” said Benchmark President, Richard Messina. “This exclusive event will showcase the latest developments and opportunities in the growth space through meaningful one-on-one interactions between investors and management teams. We hope you can join us at this unique in-person event hosted at the esteemed New York Athletic Club in Manhattan.”

What:

The Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Where and When:

The New York Athletic Club

Thursday, December 7th, 2023

8:45 am – 4:10 pm

Participating Companies include:

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., Aqua Metals, Inc., Atomera Incorporated, Belite Bio, Inc., Biofrontera Inc., BlackSky Technology Inc., Bragg Gaming Group Inc., Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., Conduit Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd., DayDayCook, Dyadic International, Inc., Electriq Power Holdings, Inc., ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., FGI Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings, Inc., Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., Heliogen, Inc., ICZOOM Group Inc., Ideal Power, Inc., Inspirato Incorporated, Intensity Therapeutics, Inc., Intuitive Machines, Inc., Jayud Global Logistics Ltd., Know Labs, Inc., KULR Technology Group, Inc., Lightning eMotors, Inc., Modular Medical, Inc., Movano, Inc., Nano-X Imaging Ltd., Porch Group, Inc., Quantum Computing Inc., Quipt Home Medical Corp., Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., SKYX Platforms Corp., Smith Micro Software, Inc., Spectral AI, Inc., Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc., System1, Inc., TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Treasure Global, Inc., Turning Point Brands Inc., u-blox Holding AG, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., WildBrain Ltd., zSpace Inc.

Clients may choose up to eight (8) meetings throughout the day.

Register for the Conference

To register, please visit the Discovery Conference page on our website: https://benchmarkconferences.com/12th-annual-benchmark-investor-conference

You can also contact Event Director Evangeline Wilson at ewilson@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company representative for registration details.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For further information about Benchmark please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street – 17th Floor | New York, NY 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC