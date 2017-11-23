The Best Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook & Apple Watch Black Friday Deals for 2017: Topic Reviews Compares the Best Deals

NEW YORK , Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deals analysts at Topic Reviews are comparing and recording the best Black Friday deals on Apple laptops, smartphones, wearables and tablets. These are the best deals for shoppers in 2017:

Apple iPad mini 4 (128GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray) on sale – Amazon (newest model)

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm (Gold Aluminum Case, Midnight Blue Sport Band) on sale – Amazon (with built-in GPS)

Apple MacBook Pro 13” Laptop with Retina Display & Touch Bar on sale – Amazon (Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM)

Apple iPhone X, Fully Unlocked 64GB (Space Gray & Silver) on sale – Amazon (newest models)

The Apple Watch 3 monitors your daily activity and health with its step tracker, heart rate monitor apps, sleep trackers and sports performance analysis software. The Watch 3 also connects with other Apple devices, allowing for calls and messages to be handled on the Watch and music to be played. There’s some good deals on Apple Watch Series 3 & Series 2 models on Amazon at the moment.

The iPad Mini 4 has impressive internal specs and has been noted for its conveniently sized 7.9 inch Retina IPS LCD display. It’s possible to record video in high definition 1080p and the Mini 4 also has an 8 megapixel primary rear camera. The iPad is one of the most searched for Black Friday deals each year, according to data made available by Google Trends. Here’s a link to the best iPad deals on Amazon.

With high performance hardware and software and a host of top of the line specs, the MacBook line are Apple’s premium high performance laptops. Available in 12 inch, 13 inch and 15 inch models, the MacBook line-up in 2017 consists of the MacBook and MacBook Pro, which has an optional Touch Bar for more intuitive control. Check the entire range of MacBook laptops on sale at Amazon.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were released in 2017, adding a glass back and an improved screen and camera. The iPhone X was released alongside the 8 and 8 Plus, with its highlights being a near bezel-less design, an improved camera and a new facial recognition system called Face ID. Here’s the best unlocked iPhone deals on Amazon at the moment.

AirPods are Apple’s first completely wireless earphones, offering impressive battery life and Apple’s latest W1 Chip. This new chip technology provides almost instantaneous connection between AirPods and Apple devices like iPads, MacBooks and iPhones. This Black Friday there’s some good deals available on AirPods at Amazon.

Topic Reviews scout out discounts on a number of popular consumer goods in time for the Black Friday sales week. Online spending during Black Friday 2017 is already outperforming previous sales events, thanks to a higher number of shoppers and more deals on offer. Deloitte are forecasting Black Friday 2017 sales week figures to be up 3.6% on last year whilst total sales season figures between November and January are forecasted to reach the $1 trillion mark for the first time.

With the growth of e-commerce expenditure not showing any signs of slowing down, retailers are adapting by making the vast majority of their Black Friday deals available on the web. Last year more people shopped online than in store during the Black Friday sales period, according to the National Retail Federation.

Most retailers start their Black Friday sales on Monday 20th November and keep deals running until the following Monday (Cyber Monday).

