Breaking News
Home / Top News / The Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday Deals: Deal Tomato Publish Top Series 3 & Series 2 Smartwatch Deals for Shoppers in 2017

The Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday Deals: Deal Tomato Publish Top Series 3 & Series 2 Smartwatch Deals for Shoppers in 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal Tomato have revealed the best Apple Watch deals available for Cyber Monday 2017. Their top picks this year are:

  • Apple Watch Series 2 42mm (Gold Aluminum Case, Midnight Blue Sport Band) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)
  • Apple Watch Series 2 Nike+ 38mm (Space Gray Aluminum Case Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band) on sale – Amazon
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS only & Cellular versions) available at Amazon (newest models)

In design the Apple Watch Series 3 is similar to the Series 2 version, aside from the red accent on the Digital Crown. The addition of cellular connectivity is the headline update to the latest model. Now that the Series 3 has been released, the price of the Series 2 model has fallen in time for Cyber Monday.  Check the entire range of Apple Watch Series 3 & Series 2 deals on Amazon here.

Deal analysts at Deal Tomato help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year’s Cyber Monday sale is expected to be the biggest ever in terms of both the number of deals available and total online spending. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

The Black Friday sales week has transitioned over the years from an in-store sales day to a week long event with purchases just as likely to be made online as in physical stores. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

Black Friday discounts began at most retailers on the 20th November and run through until the end of Cyber Monday.

Throughout Cyber Monday week the team at Deal Tomato are continually monitoring and posting new Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals on their website.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato are a team of online shopping experts with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Deal Tomato participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.