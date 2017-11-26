The Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday Deals: Deal Tomato Publish Top Series 3 & Series 2 Smartwatch Deals for Shoppers in 2017

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal Tomato have revealed the best Apple Watch deals available for Cyber Monday 2017. Their top picks this year are:

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm (Gold Aluminum Case, Midnight Blue Sport Band) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)

Apple Watch Series 2 Nike+ 38mm (Space Gray Aluminum Case Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band) on sale – Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS only & Cellular versions) available at Amazon (newest models)

In design the Apple Watch Series 3 is similar to the Series 2 version, aside from the red accent on the Digital Crown. The addition of cellular connectivity is the headline update to the latest model. Now that the Series 3 has been released, the price of the Series 2 model has fallen in time for Cyber Monday. Check the entire range of Apple Watch Series 3 & Series 2 deals on Amazon here.

Deal analysts at Deal Tomato help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year’s Cyber Monday sale is expected to be the biggest ever in terms of both the number of deals available and total online spending. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

The Black Friday sales week has transitioned over the years from an in-store sales day to a week long event with purchases just as likely to be made online as in physical stores. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

Black Friday discounts began at most retailers on the 20th November and run through until the end of Cyber Monday.

