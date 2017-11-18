The Best Canon DSLR Camera Black Friday 2017 Deals: Topic Reviews Publish Round-Up of Top Deals

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Topic Reviews are tracking the best Canon camera deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday. These are the best deals at the moment:

  • Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR camera with 18-55mm lens, Wide Angle & Telephoto Lens, Tripod, Filter Kit & Bag on sale – Amazon (newest model)
  • Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Zoom Lenses (Black) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)
  • Check all Canon DSLR cameras & bundle deals on Amazon (Prime delivery on select deals)

Canon have raised the bar for entry level DSLR cameras with the Rebel T6i. An ideal starting camera for budding photographers offering 24.2MP resolution images, a 19 point autofocus system, 1080p video and top-of-the-line hardware. Black Friday deals are now running on popular Canon DSLR cameras.

Canon are one of the most established camera brands in the world, manufacturing a wide range of digital SLR cameras in addition to point-and-shoot cameras like the Powershot. The Canon EOS Rebel line of DSLR cameras are popular amongst entry-level and enthusiast photographers, with the Rebel T5 and T6 cameras regularly featuring in online Black Friday deals.

Deal analysts at Topic Reviews help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday is the most popular day of the year for online deals with total sales this year expected to break consumer spending records. Sales figures for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 are forecast to be up 4.5% on last year whilst retail sales for the full sales season, November to January, are likely to breach the $1 trillion mark.

Whilst historically Black Friday has involved lengthy queues and chaotic scenes at retail stores, the transition to online deals has eased the pressure on brick and mortar sales. Last year more people shopped online than in store during the Black Friday sales period, according to the National Retail Federation.

When are Black Friday sales in full swing? The biggest retailers begin their deals on the week starting 20th November and finish a week later after Cyber Monday.

Check out the Topic Reviews website for daily updates of Canon DSLR camera Black Friday deals during the sales week.

About Topic Reviews: Topic Reviews are a team of tech journalists that compare discounts available on gadgets and homeware throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Topic Reviews participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
