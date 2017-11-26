The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Monitors & Displays: Tim Marr Publishes Top 4K & Gaming Monitor Deals for Shoppers in 2017

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Tim Marr have been tracking the best Cyber Monday deals on a range of 4K, gaming and home office monitors. They have identified the following deals as the best on offer to shoppers for 2017:

The best 4K monitor deals:

LG 24-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync on sale – Amazon (top rated 2017 4K monitor)



Dell 27-Inch 4K UHD LED-Lit Monitor on sale – Amazon

The best gaming monitor deals:

ViewSonic 27-Inch 60Hz IPS 4K UHD Gaming Monitor with FreeSync on sale – Amazon



Acer 24-Inch Gaming Monitor with FreeSync on sale – Amazon (144Hz Refresh Rate & 1ms Response Time)

The best home and office monitor deals:

Samsung 27-Inch Curved Monitor on sale – Amazon (built-in speaker included)



Acer 23.8-Inch IPS Widescreen Monitor on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)

All the big computer manufacturers produce a range of high quality monitors including Samsung, Dell, LG, HP and Acer. There are plenty of options for those looking to upgrade their display in 2017 with gaming monitors, IPS displays, 4K monitors and widescreen options proving popular amongst online shoppers. Here’s the full range of monitors on sale at Amazon.

Tim Marr find the best Cyber Monday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. Cyber Monday continues to be a vital sales day for major retailers with sales for 2017 set to break last year’s total. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

As more and more shoppers head to the web to find deals, Black Friday has transitioned into an online sales event and moved away from the in-store sales that often led to chaotic scenes. Last year over half of total spending on Black Friday was online (52%), marking a continued shift towards e-commerce for the Black Friday & Cyber Monday weekend.

Online sales began in the week leading up to Black Friday, which fell on November 24th this year, and continue through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

