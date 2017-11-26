The Best Cyber Monday Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals of 2017: Deal Tomato Shares Top iRobot Cleaner Deals

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Online shopping experts at Deal Tomato have released a list of the best Roomba Cyber Monday deals for 2017. Highlights for shoppers this year include the following deals:

  • iRobot Roomba 652 Robot Vacuum on sale – Amazon (budget model with patented 3-stage cleaning system)
  • iRobot Roomba 877 Robot Vacuum on sale – Amazon (premium model with AeroForce Cleaning System)
  • iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity on sale – Amazon (premium model)
  • iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum Bundle Deal on sale – Amazon (everything you need premium kit)

Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners are revolutionary smart home gadgets that clean your carpets and floors without assistance. There’s a range of bestselling models on sale this year, from budget models with basic features like the Roomba 652 to premium models like the Roomba 980 which have additional programming options. Check the entire range of iRobot Roomba Vacuum Cleaners on sale at Amazon.

Deal Tomato are a team of e-commerce experts who gather price data from the biggest retailers on popular consumer products. They then collate this data into price comparison tables allowing shoppers to pick out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

 Forecasters are already predicting that Cyber Monday 2017 is going to surpass previous years’ sales to become the busiest online shopping day in history. Average consumer spending throughout the holiday shopping season of November and December has been growing at close to 5% per year for the last six years. The National Retailer Federation (NRF) Survey estimates that shoppers spent around $700 billion during the 2016 holiday shopping season.

In the past, Black Friday revolved around excitable shoppers queuing overnight to get their hands on discounts before stock ran out. However, shoppers are now choosing to research and make their purchases from the comfort of their home. According to the NRF over half of total spending during Black Friday 2016 was online. Last year was the first time that e-commerce sales outpaced spending in stores, demonstrating the significance of the web in driving sales.

Online sales began in the week leading up to Black Friday, which fell on November 24th this year, and continue through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Check out Deal Tomato’s website for daily updates of the best Roomba Cyber Monday deals during the sales week.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato are a team of online shopping experts with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Deal Tomato participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
