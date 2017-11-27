The Best DSLR Camera Cyber Monday Deals for 2017: EyeSee360 Reviews Top Nikon & Canon Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For Cyber Monday the deal research team at EyeSee360 have revealed the top DSLR camera deals for Cyber Monday 2017:

Best entry-level DSLR camera deals:

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera and Lens Bundle on sale – Amazon (includes 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses)



Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens (Black) on sale – Amazon (top rated entry level DSLR camera)

Best pro-grade DSLR camera deal:

Nikon D750 FX-format DSLR Camera with 24-120mm f/4G ED VR Auto Focus-S NIKKOR Lens on sale – Amazon (bestselling professional DSLR)

Best DSLR deal for videographers:

Canon EOS 80D Video Creator Kit on sale – Amazon (top rated enthusiast level DSLR kit)

Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras are still the pick for serious photographers, both professional and amateur enthusiast. That’s because they have interchangeable lenses, high build quality and strong manual controls. The Nikon D3400 is one of the most popular entry-level DSLRs for those looking to improve their photography and learn the ins and outs of tweaking camera settings.

With a touchscreen swivel LCD, silent autofocus lens, and video-friendly controls, the Canon Rebel DSLR series are popular amongst new videographers.

Check the entire range of Canon, Nikon & Sony DSLR cameras and bundles on sale at Amazon here.

Online sales analysts at EyeSee360 track deals on popular consumer electronics, gadgets, home and outdoors gear throughout the Black Friday sales period. Black Friday is the most popular day of the year for online deals with total sales this year expected to break consumer spending records. Last year shoppers spent close to $700 billion during the holiday shopping season, according to data released by the National Retail Federation. Spending has been on the rise each year, growing at a rate of 5% on average for the past six years.

In previous Black Friday sales we’ve witnessed crowds of customers queueing overnight to get their hands on the best deals. This year nearly all the big retailers are running their sales online for extended periods. Last year over half of total spending on Black Friday was online (52%), marking a continued shift towards e-commerce for the Black Friday & Cyber Monday weekend.

Online sales began in the week leading up to Black Friday, which landed on November 24th this year, and continue through to Cyber Monday.

The team at EyeSee360 are adding new DSLR camera Cyber Monday deals to their website every day.

