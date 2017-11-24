The Best Fitbit Black Friday Deals of 2017: Black Friday Dealer Identify the Top Fitness Tracker & Smartwatch Discounts

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Friday Dealer have tracked prices across a number of retailers to find the most popular Fitbit Black Friday deals of 2017. The best deals this year are:

  • Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (newest model, variety of colors available)
     
  • Fitbit Ionic, Blaze & Surge Fitness Smartwatches on sale – Amazon (newest smartwatch models)
     
  • Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (slimmest Fitbit with 6 colors and 3 size options)
     
  • Fitbit Flex 2 Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (track steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes)
     
  • Fitbit Charge HR Heart Rate Wireless Activity Wristband on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)

Fitbit has a large range of activity trackers and smartwatches which capture daily exercise data, help to monitor health and new models allow for contactless payments.  One of their latest smartwatches, the touchscreen Fitbit Ionic, has a four day battery life, a variety of integrated workout plans and GPS tracking.  The Charge 2 fitness tracker monitors your heart rate and is capable of multi-sport tracking thanks to its connected GPS. Comfortable to wear and with a five day battery life, the Charge 2 is one of the bestselling fitness trackers of 2017. Click here to check out the full range of Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches on sale at Amazon.

In order to identify the best Black Friday deals the Black Friday Dealer team uses a unique algorithm that ranks discounts from retailers across a large number of products. Black Friday is set to bring a record number of deals for shoppers with retailers increasingly reliant on the sales day for generating revenue. Since 2010 average consumer spending during the holiday season has been on the rise, increasing at 5% per annum. Information provided by the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicates that spending reached close to $700 billion in 2016.

This year a huge number of deals are available online, marking a shift away from in-store Black Friday sales and the overcrowding that often resulted. Over 100 million shoppers in the US shopped online for Black Friday deals in 2016. This number has been growing year on year, as highlighted by survey data published by the NRF.

This year deals begin online on Monday, November 20th and run for an entire week through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

The team at Black Friday Dealer will be updating their site with the best Fitbit Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a daily basis.

About Black Friday Dealer: Black Friday Dealer are a team of deal analysts that compare the best discounts on popular consumer electronics during Black Friday. Black Friday Dealer participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

 

