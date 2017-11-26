The Best Fitbit Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Cyber Monday Hero Identify Top Fitbit Charge 2, Ionic & Alta Deals

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyber Monday Hero have found the best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals for 2017. The top deals at the moment are listed below.

Fitbit Charge deals:

  • Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (newest model, variety of colors available)
  • Fitbit Charge HR Heart Rate Wireless Activity Wristband on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)

Fitbit Wristband deals:

  • Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (slimmest Fitbit with 6 colors and 3 size options)
  • Fitbit Flex 2 Fitness Wristband on sale – Amazon (track steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes)

Fitbit Smartwatch deals:

  • Fitbit Ionic, Blaze & Surge Fitness Smartwatches on sale – Amazon (newest smartwatch models)

Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches provide exercise data, monitor your health and new models can make contactless payments. The Fitbit Ionic is the latest smartwatch with a waterproof design, built-in GPS, Fitbit Pay and an impressive five day battery life. The Charge 2 is a popular activity tracker that looks more like a bracelet than a smartwatch. Click here to check out the full range of Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches on sale at Amazon.

The Cyber Monday Hero team use price tracking charts and data gathered from a database of retailers to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a wide range of products each year. Black Friday sales have been growing year on year and analysts expect 2017 to break the record for the biggest day of online shopping ever. Research from the National Retail Federation estimates that close to $700 billion was spent during the holiday shopping season in 2016. This number has been growing at a rate of around 5% per year since 2010.

With the growth of e-commerce expenditure not showing any signs of slowing down, retailers are adapting by making the vast majority of their Black Friday deals available on the web. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Black Friday 2017 landed a few days earlier this year on 24 November, with most sales kicking off online on 20 November. Online deals reach their peak on Cyber Monday, which falls on 27 November.

The team at Cyber Monday Hero are adding new Fitbit Cyber Monday deals to their website every day.

About Cyber Monday Hero: Cyber Monday Hero compare the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available on a range of popular consumer electronics products. Cyber Monday Hero participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

