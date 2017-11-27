Breaking News
The Best HP Laptop & Monitor Cyber Monday Deals of 2017: Deal Tomato Review Top Spectre, Envy & Pavilion Discounts

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team of deal review experts at Deal Tomato are comparing the best Cyber Monday deals on HP laptops, computers and monitors.

Best HP laptop & PC deals:

  • HP HD 15.6″ Laptop with WLED Backlit Display on sale – Amazon (Prime Delivery)
  • HP 11.6” Chromebook on sale – Amazon (16GB SSD, 4GB RAM)
  • HP Pavilion Desktop PC with Intel Core i3 Dual-Core Processor on sale – Amazon

Best HP monitor & accessories deals:

  • HP ENVY 34” Ultra WQHD Curved Monitor with AMD Freesync Technology on sale – Amazon
  • HP Spectre Bluetooth Wireless Mouse 500 on sale – Amazon

HP is one of the most established computer manufacturers with a reputation for reliability. They sell a wide range of laptops varying in performance, size, design and price. Shop the entire range of HP laptops, monitors and printers on sale at Amazon.

Deal experts at Deal Tomato track the price of popular products to help online shoppers save money each year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday 2017 is expected to break the record for the largest day of online spending with the biggest online retailers competing to offer the best discounts. With an annual growth rate close to 5%, total consumer spending throughout the 2016 holiday sale period reached more than $650 billion in 2016 – based on data from the National Retail Federation Survey.

With the growth of e-commerce expenditure not showing any signs of slowing down, retailers are adapting by making the vast majority of their Black Friday deals available on the web. Last year over half of total spending on Black Friday was online (52%), marking a continued shift towards e-commerce for the Black Friday & Cyber Monday weekend.

Black Friday 2017 landed a day earlier this year on 24 November. Most sales kicked off online on 20 November and reach their peak on Cyber Monday.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
