Home / Top News / The Best Microsoft Surface Pro Cyber Monday Deals: Cyber Monday Hero Publish Top Surface Pro, Pro 4 & Book Deals for 2017

The Best Microsoft Surface Pro Cyber Monday Deals: Cyber Monday Hero Publish Top Surface Pro, Pro 4 & Book Deals for 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Cyber Monday Hero has found the best Microsoft Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals of 2017. Their top rated deals at the moment are:

  • Microsoft Surface Pro (256 GB, 8 GB RAM) on sale – Amazon (newest version)
     
  • Microsoft Surface Pro & Black Type Cover Bundle on sale – Microsoft Online Store (newest version)
     
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (128 GB, 4 GB RAM) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery available)
     
  • Microsoft Surface Book (128 GB, 8 GB RAM) on sale – Amazon (with PixelSense touchscreen display)
     
  • Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) on sale – Amazon

With an ergonomic design the Surface Pro series of 2-in-1s transition seamlessly between laptop and tablet. The Surface Pro is the latest model, with a clear and bright PixelSense display and top of the line hardware specs.  Check the entire range of Surface Pro laptops on sale at Amazon here and check out the Microsoft Store sale here.

Online sales analysts at Cyber Monday Hero track deals on popular consumer electronics, gadgets, home and outdoors gear throughout the Cyber Monday sales period. With more deals available and a higher number of online shoppers this year, it’s expected that Cyber Monday 2017 will see sales and e-commerce records from last year broken. Last year shoppers spent close to $700 billion during the holiday shopping season, according to data released by the National Retail Federation. Spending has been on the rise each year, growing at a rate of 5% on average for the past six years.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. A survey from the National Retail federation found that more people shopped via the internet for the Black Friday weekend in 2016, showing the growing importance of e-commerce to retailers.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week. They started on Monday, November 20th and end shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.
Find a live updating page of the best Microsoft Surface Pro Cyber Monday deals on the Cyber Monday Hero website.

About Cyber Monday Hero: Cyber Monday Hero compare the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available on a range of popular consumer electronics products. Cyber Monday Hero participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])

