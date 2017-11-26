The Best Nikon Camera Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Topic Reviews Compare Top D3300, D3400 & D5500 DSLR Discounts

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team of deal review experts at Topic Reviews are comparing the best Nikon Cyber Monday deals. The best value deals for shoppers this year are:

Best Nikon DSLR camera deals:

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera and 2 Lens Bundle on sale – Amazon (bestselling DSLR camera)



Nikon D3300 DSLR Camera on sale – Amazon (18-55mm Auto-Focus DX lens included)



Nikon D750 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Auto Focus NIKKOR Lens on sale – Amazon (bestselling professional DSLR)



Nikon D500 DSLR Camera on sale at the eBay Black Friday Sale (27% discount)

Best Nikon digital camera deals:

Nikon Coolpix L340 Digital Camera with Accessory Kit on sale – Amazon (bestselling digital camera with 28x zoom & full HD video)



Up to 59% off Nikon Coolpix digital cameras at the eBay Black Friday Sale

There are many Nikon DSLR and digital cameras to choose from in 2017, ranging from entry level point-and-shoot cameras suitable for enthusiast photographers to premium high-end digital SLRs. The D3400 is a popular entry level DSLR camera which has a 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor, 1080p video capture and a fixed 3 inch LCD screen. Check out the entire range of Nikon DSLR camera deals on Amazon.

The Topic Reviews team use price tracking charts and data gathered from a database of retailers to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a wide range of products each year. Black Friday sales have been growing year on year and analysts expect 2017 to break the record for the biggest day of online shopping ever. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week is expected to be the biggest on record with professional services firm, Deloitte, predicting total sales value to reach $700 billion.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. According to the NRF over half of total spending during Black Friday 2016 was online. Last year was the first time that e-commerce sales outpaced spending in stores, demonstrating the significance of the web in driving sales.

Black Friday week started on November 20th with online sales from the biggest retailers reaching their peak on Cyber Monday.

Topic Reviews are posting Cyber Monday Nikon deals throughout the sales week.

About Topic Reviews: Topic Reviews are a team of tech journalists that compare discounts available on gadgets and homeware throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Topic Reviews participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

