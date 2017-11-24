The Best Nintendo Switch & 3DS Black Friday Deals for 2017: Black Friday Dealer Rounds Up Top Gaming Discounts

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Black Friday Dealer have been tracking the best Nintendo Switch and 3DS Black Friday deals. They have identified the following as the best deals available for 2017:

Nintendo Switch Consoles with Gray/Neon Blue & Red Joy-Cons on sale at Amazon (Prime delivery)

Nintendo 3DS Consoles (Black, Super NES Edition & Pikachu Yellow Edition) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery on select deals)

Nintendo Switch, 3DS & Wii U Consoles and games on sale at eBay (deals on new & used products)

Nintendo manufacture a range of popular gaming consoles with innovation, fun and a sense of gaming nostalgia all mixed into one. The Nintendo Switch is the latest Nintendo console, offering the adaptability to be played on a portable screen with the attached joysticks or streamed wirelessly to a TV. Check the entire range of Nintendo consoles and games on sale at Amazon here, including the NES Classic Edition console.

Black Friday Dealer deal analysts help shoppers find the best deals by comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts from the big retailers. Black Friday is the most popular day of the year for online deals with total sales this year expected to break consumer spending records. Over $650 billion was spent by shoppers during the 2016 holiday shopping season. For the past six years this number has been growing at close to 5% annually, based on survey data from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Black Friday sales week. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week, starting on Monday, November 20th, and ending shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

