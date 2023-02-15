The three-day event will feature an array of keynote speakers, workshops, and interactive sessions covering a wide range of topics, from mindfulness and meditation to financial planning and success strategies.

Leigh Steinberg Speaking at The Best You Expo will be renowned sports agent Leigh Steinberg, who represents this year’s Super Bowl Champion and MVP, Patrick Mahomes. Steinberg is often credited as the real-life inspiration for the sports agent in Cameron Crowe’s film Jerry Maguire in 1996.

Jessica Abo Award-winning journalist, media trainer, best-selling author, and producer of a weekly business segment on Entrepreneur.com, Jessica Abo, will be speaking on How to Get Visibility Through the Media, How to Get Press and Be the Best Guest and Go From Camera Shy to Camera Ready at The Best You Expo.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Best You Expo is gearing up for an inspirational and empowering conference experience with a lineup of respected business leaders and prominent authority figures in The City of Angels held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 3, 4, and 5 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. This one-of-a-kind event will bring together the world’s leading experts in personal development, health and wellness, spirituality, and entrepreneurship to provide a holistic approach to living your best life.

The highly regarded event held in the heart of Los Angeles promises to offer attendees an up-close opportunity to learn tangible skills for creating the ‘best you.’ With over 150 speakers, experts including Leigh Steinberg, a renowned sports agent who represents this year’s Super Bowl Champion and MVP, Patrick Mahomes; Larry Namer; Media Mogul and Founder of E! Entertainment; Jessica Abo, highly sought-after media trainer, writer for Entrepreneur, and award-winning journalist; Music Producer Fernando Garibay, who boasts of producing albums for global superstars such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Whitney Houston, Shakira, and more. These influential leaders and many more will share their wisdom and expertise to help attendees achieve their personal and professional goals.

The three-day event will also feature several workshops, such as Best for Business, Empowering Women, and Passion to Profit, to name a few, to help individuals grow and reach their full potential and connect with like-minded individuals.

“The Best You Expo is all about elevating consciousness, finding ways to connect more, focusing on love, and being kinder individuals,” said founder Bernardo Moya. “It’s what brings us together, so it’s more than just an event – it’s a community where we bring together some of the world’s leading experts, thought leaders, and motivational speakers to inspire, educate, and empower attendees to be their best selves,” he continued.

The Best You Expo will also offer a unique marketplace experience where attendees can browse and shop for various products and services related to personal development, health and wellness, and entrepreneurship.

There are a limited number of free tickets; for more information and tickets, please visit www.TheBestYouExpo.com. Premium and VIP tickets that include video recordings and a digital goody bag can be purchased on Eventbrite.

To accompany the robust conference schedule, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, The Best You Awards Ceremony and Charity Gala will be held at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles. At this black-tie event, guests will enjoy a celebrity red carpet with many VIPs and celebrities in attendance, a 3-course dinner, entertainment, an awards show, and a silent auction. Proceeds raised with 10% of the ticket price will go towards Global Unity and Unsilenced Voices. Global Unity Foundation works with community leaders, influential individuals, and socially conscious organizations to eradicate poverty, advance health and wellness, and promote universal quality education. Unsilenced Voices empowers survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in multiple countries using financial assistance, community education, and revolutionary blockchain technology. Tickets for this event are $330 each and sell out quickly. Individual tickets or tables can be purchased at https://thebestyouawards.com.

About The Best You Expo:

The Best You Expo is a platform dedicated to helping individuals grow and reach their full potential by providing a comprehensive approach to living their best life. The expo brings together the world’s leading personal development, health and wellness, spirituality, and entrepreneurship experts to provide attendees with the tools and resources they need to achieve their goals.

