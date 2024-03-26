Merging cutting-edge technology with unparalleled design to offer an unmatched vaping experience for cannabis connoisseurs

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Blinc Group , a leader in the cannabis vaping technology sector, proudly unveils its latest innovation, the Bijou . This cutting-edge device is set to transform the landscape of quality and performance within the cannabis industry, reinforcing Blinc’s role as an innovator dedicated to pushing the boundaries of product superiority and safety.

Engineered with Blinc’s exclusive XPro-G gravity-fed ceramic heating element and innovative postless technology, the Bijou is designed to enhance the vaping experience, particularly with thicker oils and in cooler environments. Its proprietary dual airflow design ensures voluminous clouds, setting a new paradigm for cannabis processors and brands seeking distinction and superior performance.

Pete Sahani, CEO of Blinc, shared his excitement about the new launch, stating, “The Bijou embodies our relentless drive towards achieving perfection. At Blinc, innovation is at the heart of everything we do, aiming to surpass the industry’s expectations for safety and quality. The Bijou stands as a prime illustration of our commitment to pioneering new benchmarks in the cannabis sector.”

The Bijou’s design is as versatile as it is innovative, featuring a 300mAh rechargeable power source and a puff-activated pre-heat function tailored for various formulations. Its limitless customization options for design and branding allow cannabis businesses to set their products apart in a highly competitive landscape.

Sasha Aksenov, Blinc’s Chief Innovation Officer, emphasized the device’s design excellence, “In the creation of the Bijou, we focused intently on the interplay between form and function. Our goal was to craft a device that not only performs exceptionally but also resonates with the aesthetic and tactile expectations of today’s discerning consumers. The Bijou is a testament to our dedication to design excellence and innovation in vaping technology.”

The Bijou represents a strategic partnership opportunity for cannabis businesses aiming to enhance their production efficiency and elevate consumer satisfaction. With the introduction of the Bijou, Blinc continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the cannabis vaping experience.

About The Blinc Group

As a trailblazer headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group melds cutting-edge cannabis vaping hardware and dedicated service solutions to cater to our diverse clientele. Beyond offering an extensive collection of cartridges, batteries, ready-to-use vaporizers, and custom device development, we amplify the backbone of our service orientation with unique features. 'Scale Now Pay Later' , Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), and rheology expertise underscore our commitment to fostering our clients' growth. Through our 'Powered by Blinc' process, we assure end-to-end supply chain control, empowering our clients to deliver innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to global cannabis enthusiasts.

