The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation names David B. Spacht President of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

NEWARK, Del., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), which includes operations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, announced that David B. Spacht was named President of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., effective August 1, 2019.  Mr. Spacht began his career with Artesian in 1980 and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Artesian Resources Corporation and Subsidiaries. 

Since 1998 when Artesian began wastewater services, Mr. Spacht has been a major force in the company’s wastewater business, which grew its customer base by nearly 17% in 2018.  “Dave’s leadership has been instrumental in leading Artesian’s vision of an environmentally friendly solution for cost effectively recycling wastewater regionally in Delaware,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artesian. 

Mr. Spacht has worked closely with Public Service Commissions for over 30 years in developing rates for our regulated utilities.  He was selected by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners to the Water Subcommittee as an instructor for their semi-annual course on utility rate making.    

Mr. Spacht is also a member of several national and local organizations, including the National Association of Water Companies, having served on their Finance Committee for 31 years, and in 2015 joining the Rate and Regulatory Committee.  He is also a member of the American Water Works Association, the International Organization of Management Accountants, and Special Olympics Delaware. 

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula.  Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905.  Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302) 453-6900
[email protected]

