The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation names Nicholle R. Taylor Chief Operating Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

NEWARK, Del., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), which includes operations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, announced that Nicholle R. Taylor was named Chief Operating Officer, effective August 1, 2019.  Ms. Taylor has been with Artesian for over 28 years and has served as Vice President of the Corporation and its subsidiaries since 2004 and Senior Vice President since 2012.  In 2007 Ms. Taylor was appointed to Artesian Resources’ Board of Directors where she serves on the Strategic Planning, Budget and Finance Committee. 

Ms. Taylor has held various managerial positions in the organization providing her a broad range of experience.  She currently oversees Artesian’s Investor Relations and Engineering Departments. 

Taylor is very involved in the water utility industry, serving on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Water Companies.  She also is a member of the Board of Directors of the Committee of 100, a business organization that promotes responsible economic development in the state of Delaware, and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Delaware Nature Society. 

“Nicholle’s involvement with various organizations demonstrates her commitment not only to the water utility industry but to the protection of the environment.  She has been steadfast in her determination to have Artesian recognized as an environmentally conscientious and responsible corporate citizen, and I applaud her efforts” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artesian. 

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula.  Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 7.9 billion gallons of water per year through 1,311 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

