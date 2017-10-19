The Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc resolved on amendments of the stock options 2016 and on a new stock option plan for the CEO

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 19 October 2017 at 9:00 AM

Stock options 2016

The Board of Directors of Nexstim Plc resolved on May 25, 2016 to issue stock options to the key employees and consultants of the company and its subsidiaries. The resolution was based on an authorization by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on March 31, 2016. The company has a compelling financial reason for the issue of stock options; the stock options are intended to form part of the incentive and commitment program for stock option plan participants. The purpose of the stock options is to incentivise participants to work on a long-term basis to deliver shareholder value. The purpose of the stock options is also to commit the participants to the company. The stock options 2016 have not yet been distributed and all the stock options 2016 are held by the company.

The number of the company’s shares has increased considerably since May 2016 as a result of the financing arrangements with Bracknor Investment and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra. Because of the significant increase in the number of the company’s shares, and in order to maintain plan fairness and consistency, the Board of Directors has resolved to amend the terms and conditions for the stock options 2016.

The amended maximum total number of stock options 2016 to be issued is 6,521,448 and entitles their owners to subscribe for a maximum total of 6,521,448 new shares in the company or existing shares held by the company. The stock options will be issued gratuitously. This amendment results in a 5,821,448 increase in the maximum total number of issued stock options and is based on an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on March 28, 2017.

All 210,000 stock options 2016A, held by the company, have been converted into stock options 2016B. Of the stock options, 4,343,284 are marked with the symbol 2016B and 2,178,164 are marked with the symbol 2016C.

The number of shares subscribed by exercising stock options 2016 issued corresponds to a maximum total of 7.57 per cent of all shares and votes of the shares in the company registered at present, after the potential share subscription, if new shares are issued in the share subscription, compared to the total of 8.04 per cent of all shares then registered in the case of the original 2016 option plan. After the share subscriptions with stock options, the number of the company’s shares could increaseby a maximum total of 6,521,448, if new shares are issued in the share subscription.

The share subscription price for stock options 2016B is EUR 0.160 per share. The share subscription price is the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd over the 20 trading day period following release of the company’s Financial Statements 2016. The share subscription price for stock options 2016C is the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 20 trading day period following release of the company’s Financial Statements 2017.

The share subscription period for stock options 2016B will be July 1, 2019-December 15, 2024, and for stock options 2016C, July 1, 2020-December 15, 2025.

If a participant’s employment or service in a company belonging to the Group terminates, the participant will, as a rule, forfeit all stock options without compensation if the share subscription period has not begun; or have a period of 90 days in which to subscribe for the shares for which the share subscription period has begun, or otherwise forfeit such stock options.

Stock options 2017

The Board of Directors has resolved to launch a new stock option plan aimed at the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. The company has a compelling financial reason for the issue of these stock options, since they are intended to form part of the incentive and commitment program for the CEO. The purpose of the stock options is to incentivise the CEO to work on a long-term basis to deliver shareholder value and to ensure the CEO is commited to the company.

The maximum total number of stock options 2017 issued is 1,178,552, and they entitle their owner to subscribe for a maximum total of 1,178,552 new shares in the company or existing shares held by the company. The stock options will be issued gratuitously.

The number of shares subscribed by exercising stock options 2017 issued corresponds to a maximum total of 1.37 per cent of all shares and votes of the shares in the company registered at present, after the potential share subscription, if new shares are issued in the share subscription. After the share subscriptions with stock options, the number of the company’s shares could increase by a maximum total of 1,178,552, if new shares are issued in the share subscription.

The share subscription price for stock options 2017 is EUR 0.160 per share. The share subscription price is the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd over the 20 trading day period following release of the company’s Financial Statements 2016. The share subscription period for stock options 2017 will be October 20, 2018-March 31, 2023.

If the CEO’s service in the company terminates, he will, as a rule, forfeit all stock options without compensation if the share subscription period has not begun; or have a period of 90 days in which to subscribe for the shares for which the share subscription period has begun, or otherwise forfeit such stock options.

The Board of Directors resolved on the new stock option plan 2017 on the basis of the authorization granted by the company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 28, 2017.

