BOSTON, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head, debuts a new first-of-its-kind non-alcoholic beverage with General Admission (<0.5% ABV). An exceptionally refreshing non-alcoholic fruit brew, General Admission combines the flavor attributes of a non-alcoholic beer and a fruited seltzer water to create the ultimate sober-centric sipper. Designed for drinkers that want to limit their alcohol intake, but certainly not their fun, General Admission is available in four deliciously fruit-forward flavors – Lemon-Lime, Orange Ovation, Grapefruit Groove and Raspberry Remix.

General Admission is currently available on shelves in Albany, New York, Raleigh, North Carolina, and throughout the state of Indiana, but folks elsewhere have no need to fret. Drinkers from coast-to-coast* can snag some General Admission at www.drinkGA.com … no special wristbands or VIP access codes needed! General Admission is about easy, all-access refreshment (for those 21 and older, of course), and that includes when and where it can be purchased.

“The non-alc category is seeing explosive growth (up more than 30% in 2023, according to NIQ**) and it is becoming a sizable piece of the industry. In fact, non-alc is now bigger than hard cider***,” said Tim Kerrigan, The Boston Beer Company’s Assistant Head of Innovation. “Knowing that, we wanted to create a new type of product that offers a much broader view of what we believe non-alc can be. We believe it’s actually alcohol drinkers that are the primary consumers of non-alc products, and we must find a way to make something that appeals to everyone, whether they drink spirits, beer, wine or only non-alc. That was the inception point for General Admission, and we’re excited to see how consumers will respond to this unique brand and its distinct proposition.”

The Boston Beer Company aspires to be the most innovative, consumer-oriented beverage company on the planet. Using a two-fold innovation strategy, the company is committed to both thoughtfully expanding existing product lines to meet shifting consumer needs and purposefully developing new brands that capitalize on current and future industry trends. While some new products will be launched nationally, others will be released in a limited number of test markets to iterate and learn before expanding distribution. General Admission is the first brand from Boston Beer that will utilize direct to consumer shipping as a method of product distribution.

“With General Admission, we’ll be testing not only how drinkers respond to the product itself, but also how we can best leverage a direct to consumer platform as an impactful sales tool for the future,” Kerrigan adds. “Because General Admission is non-alcoholic, we have the opportunity to simultaneously test and market our hypotheses on both a regional and national scale, both at traditional retail locations and through the growing e-commerce channel – it’s really a win from all angles.”

For more on The Boston Beer Company and General Admission, visit www.bostonbeer.com and www.drinkga.com, respectively.

*General Admission is available via direct to consumer shipping in the following states – AR, CO, DE, DC, IL, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, OH, OK, PA, RI, SD, TN, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV & WY.

**NIQ, formerly known as Neilson IQ, is a company dedicated to collecting and interpreting data related to consumer buying behavior.

***Circana L52 WE 01/29/24

GENERAL ADMISSION:

From The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head, General Admission is an exceptionally refreshing non-alcoholic fruit brew. Combining the flavor attributes of a non-alcoholic beer and a fruited seltzer water to create the ultimate sober-centric sipper, General Admission is designed for those that want to limit their alcohol intake, but certainly not their fun. General Admission is available in four deliciously fruit-forward flavors – Lemon-Lime, Orange Ovation, Grapefruit Groove and Raspberry Remix. For more, visit www.drinkga.com or follow General Admission on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Megan Bayles General Admission Brewing Co. [email protected]