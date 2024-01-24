Slingers Signature Cocktails Available in three fun, recognizable flavors – Bahama Mama, Peach Screwdriver and Pineapple Punch.

Boston, MA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head, excitedly announces the expanded distribution of its Slingers Signature Cocktails brand , a malt-based lineup of full-flavored, 8% ABV, cocktail-inspired drinks in the convenience of a 24oz can. Now entering phase two of its test launch, Slingers Signature Cocktails will expand its distribution from 3 to 19 wholesalers, more than quadrupling its footprint in the marketplace.

Slingers Signature Cocktails initially launched in April of 2023, in New Hampshire, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, where it quickly became a fan-favorite ready-to-drink (RTD) option in the convenience store class-of-trade. In the wake of its early successes, Boston Beer has decided to expand the brand’s distribution, making its three recognizable flavors – Bahama Mama, Peach Screwdriver and Pineapple Punch – available throughout Ohio, Vermont and Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as in the western and central regions of Pennsylvania. Drinkers in western and central Pennsylvania and Las Vegas can expect to see Slingers Signature Cocktails on shelves in February, and those in Ohio and Vermont can expect the brand to arrive in March.

“We cannot wait to share Slingers Signature Cocktails with more drinkers across the country,” said Tim Kerrigan, Assistant Head of Innovation at The Boston Beer Company. “We view this expansion as not only a huge geographical leap for the brand, but an opportunity for Slingers to fully connect with a wider variety of consumers in each of its local markets. With Slingers Signature Cocktails, it’s all about giving the drinker what they want, when they want and where they want it, and that’s exactly what we’re doing!”

With flavor, convenience and value at its core, Slingers Signature Cocktails is a cocktail-inspired RTD that was carefully designed for the convenience store class-of-trade, where more than half of all U.S. RTD beverage sales take place, according to NIQ*. Boston Beer believes Slingers’ brand attributes, coupled with its eye-catching graphics, higher-than-average ABV and relatable brand positioning, will help the company win in convenience stores, where drinkers are seeking easy, instant gratification at a price point that won’t break the bank.

The Boston Beer Company aspires to be the most innovative, consumer-oriented beverage company on the planet. Using a two-fold innovation strategy, the company is committed to both thoughtfully expanding existing product lines to meet shifting consumer needs, as well as purposefully developing new brands that capitalize on current and future industry trends. While some new products will be launched nationally, others will be released in a limited number of test markets to iterate and learn before expanding distribution.

“The expansion of Slingers Signature Cocktails is not only a testament to the brand itself, but it shows that our test-and-learn innovation model is working,” adds Kerrigan. “Through our test-and-learn model, we are able to better connect with our wholesale and retail partners, in addition to drinkers, to better understand consumption habits, and effective selling and marketing tactics. While it often appears to be a slower road to product expansion, the information we’re gathering along the way will best set us up for sustainable, long-term success.”

For more about The Boston Beer Company and Slingers Signature Cocktails, visit www.bostonbeer.com and www.drinkslingers.com, respectively.

*NIQ, formerly known as Neilson IQ, is a company dedicated to collecting and interpreting data related to consumer buying behavior.

From The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head, Slingers Signature Cocktails is a malt-based lineup of delicious, cocktail-inspired drinks in the convenience of 24-ounce cans. A relatable brand offering superior taste and 8% ABV, Slingers Signature Cocktails is the winning choice with three fun and recognizable flavors: Bahama Mama, Peach Screwdriver and Pineapple Punch. For more information, visit drinkslingers.com or follow Slingers Signature Cocktails on Facebook and Instagram. We Sling. You Drink!

