Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

Boston, MA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerulli Associates, a research and consulting firm based in Boston, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Cerulli Associates was ranked 26 in the small company (50 to 99 employees) category.

For over 30 years, Cerulli Associates has maintained a people-centric approach, offering generous benefits to employees and creating an office environment that inspires creativity and camaraderie. Regular company events and group outings are just some of the many ways Cerulli sustains a strong office culture.

The company is also dedicated to providing employees regular opportunities to serve the community and the environment. Its corporate initiative known as ‘Cerulli Cares’ helps employees give back to the Greater Boston community through monthly volunteer events. In the office, the organization encourages employees to implement sustainable practices, such as composting, recycling, and waste reduction.

“Our people are what make Cerulli Associates great,” said founder and CEO Kurt Cerulli. “Every member of our organization contributes to our everyday success. Our company was founded on the guiding principles of collaboration and respect—we strive daily to create an environment that builds upon these values. This award recognizes our efforts to cultivate a space for collegiality and acknowledges the tremendous value our employees add.”

“The best employers are always striving to put their people first, whether they’re honoring small individual accomplishments or adjusting company-wide policies to become more inclusive,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 137K individuals at 347 Massachusetts organizations. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces, from investigating how artificial intelligence can assist workers, not replace them, to helping workers get to know each other in an increasingly hybrid world.

About Cerulli Associates

For over 30 years, Cerulli has provided global asset and wealth management firms with unmatched, actionable insights.

Headquartered in Boston, Cerulli Associates is an international research and consulting firm that provides financial institutions with guidance in strategic positioning and new business development. Our analysts blend industry knowledge, original research, and data analysis to bring perspective to current market conditions and forecasts for future developments.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC (“BGMP”) is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

CONTACT: Karleen Fallon Cerulli Associates press@cerulli.com