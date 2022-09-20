Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The Buenos Aires Marathon Became the First in the World to Be Enhanced With Web 3.0 Technology

The Buenos Aires Marathon Became the First in the World to Be Enhanced With Web 3.0 Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

For the first time in marathon history, 8,750 personalized digital medals were awarded in token format to runners. Not only will these be immutably recorded in blockchain, but they will also enable new experiences for the finishers who treasure them.

Featured Image for Qurable

Featured Image for Qurable
Featured Image for Qurable

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The BA International Marathon, part of the International Marathon Association (AIMS) calendar, added the world’s most avant-garde technology to its award ceremony with Qurable, a 3.0 web company focused on Token Gating Commerce, that joined with Adidas to create the first-ever custom finishers´ medal, in token format. For the first time, participants have a collectible digital medal that will allow them to certify their finishing times and access exclusive benefits.

The medal, delivered free of charge to those who finished the marathon, is a non-fungible token (NFT) that works as an access key to different benefits and experiences. It allows runners to join Adidas’ AdiClub loyalty program, giving exclusive access to a running community, content and even products. This type of experience is known in the web 3.0 universe as “token gating,” symbolizing tokens as the entrance gates to this larger universe.

Once again Adidas has innovated – using disruptive technologies that allow runners to experience web 3.0 features, and leave their achievements permanently recorded on the blockchain. For many, this was their first encounter with digital collectibles, tokens and this new-version web.

In addition to the physical medal awarded, Qurable and Adidas allowed those who crossed the finish line of the 2022 Buenos Aires marathon to immortalize their achievements as a unique, digital collectible, and share them on the most popular social networks, aiming for innovation and the attention of the next generation.

“We founded Qurable convinced that web 3.0 will transform the way people interact, and this collaboration with Adidas proves just that. As a marathon runner, I value both small and big achievements, and having a personalized digital medal that certifies results in an unalterable way in the blockchain, seems fantastic to me. Even more so since the medal itself becomes the key to access unique benefits,” explains Federico Garcia, CEO and co-founder of Qurable. 

About Qurable

Qurable is a platform for web 3.0 that enables creators and brands to unleash their full potential by creating a new relationship with their clients. The company was founded by a talented team with extensive experience and vision in technology and business. Federico Garcia (CEO), Javier Arguello (CTO), Rodolfo Finochietti (COO) and Sergio Borromei (CPO) have worked together for more than 15 years developing digital products for large companies, including their time as partners at Lagash, an international boutique software house with more than 500 employees, acquired by MercadoLibre in 2020. With this new enterprise, they ensure a promising, limitless future for the expansion of the global cryptocurrency market.

Contact Information:
Soledad Cedro
Public Relations Manager
solecedro@hotmail.com
305-439-0950

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Qurable

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.