The BuildClub’s mission is to liberate contractors and homeowners from the inefficiency of sourcing building supplies and materials.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – The BuildClub, a pioneering AI-driven on-demand marketplace for construction materials, proudly announces that it raised an impressive $500,000 on the renowned crowdfunding platform StartEngine in addition to $4 million raised from accredited investors.

Since its inception, The BuildClub has transformed the construction industry by streamlining the material sourcing process for contractors, homeowners and businesses. Through their innovative platform, users gain access to a wide range of building materials, from roofing and lumber to plumbing and electrical supplies, with the added convenience of same-day delivery.

The $500,000 fundraising milestone’s achievement is a testament to the company’s visionary approach and the trust it has garnered within the investment community. The funds raised will play a pivotal role in further enhancing the platform’s capabilities, expanding its reach to new markets, and solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the construction technology landscape.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this remarkable milestone, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our supporters and investors,” said Stephen Forte, CEO of The BuildClub. “This achievement not only underscores the value of our technology but also highlights the immense potential of revolutionizing the construction industry.”

With the construction industry undergoing rapid transformation, The BuildClub’s success is an affirmation of its mission to provide transparency, efficiency, and convenience in material sourcing while simultaneously offering an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking to be part of this transformative journey.

About The BuildClub

The BuildClub is an AI-driven on-demand marketplace for construction materials, connecting contractors, homeowners, and businesses with a wide range of building supplies. Through its innovative platform, users can access an extensive selection of materials and enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery. The BuildClub aims to streamline the construction material sourcing process, providing transparency, efficiency, and value to its users.

For more information about The BuildClub and its innovative approach to construction material sourcing, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/buildclub

