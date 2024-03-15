Press Conference and Ribbon Cutting: March 16th, 11 a.m., 74-03 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village (Queens), NYC

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — The Cannabis Place announces today the grand opening of its New York City flagship licensed dispensary. The location will open its doors on Saturday, March 16, at 4:20 p.m. ET. The address is 74-03 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village, Queens, New York, NY.

Osbert Orduña, The Cannabis Place founder and CEO, said: “We picked this weekend to open because it’s symbolic in many ways. By opening our state-licensed dispensary in the Middle Village area of New York City we are providing New Yorkers with access to licensed and regulated New York Cannabis products, we have created dozens of good-paying jobs in our community, revitalized a long-vacant storefront and we are bringing much-needed cannabis tax revenue that will be reinvested into our city to help fund education initiatives for kids and help our seniors and towards beautifying our communities. Our city is littered with unlicensed smoke shops and their untested and unknown products, this is why it is so important for us to open in Middle Village and provide the residents of Queens and NYC with an opportunity to shop at an actual licensed and legally operating dispensary that is supporting and contributing back to our community and city.

“The Cannabis Place is New York’s first licensed dispensary, with a truly diverse ownership team that provides an example of the path forward in the legal cannabis industry as a legacy to legal, service-disabled veteran and minority-owned business. We are bringing three communities together and this makes it even more special to us and our team.”

Each member of The Cannabis Place Dispensary team completed an intense 40-hour cannabis retail training program. Nearly two dozen local residents learned the basics of working in a cannabis retail environment from The Cannabis Place Dispensary experts.

“We are a partner with our local community,” said Orduña. “That means running an ethical, pro-union company and boosting the prospects and prosperity of our neighbors. The Cannabis Place Dispensary does that and is living proof that workforce investment equals immediate positive community impact. I am proud to say that we are leading by example. People deserve an opportunity, whatever their background and skill level, regardless of their history. This weekend we take inspiration from Saint Patrick and the Irish proverb “May the road rise up to meet us,” as we open the area’s first licensed and legally operating recreational cannabis dispensary.”

Dasheeda Dawson, founding director of Cannabis NYC, said: “The opening of The Cannabis Place in New York City is not just a milestone for the cannabis industry, but a beacon of inspiration and hope. As a service-disabled veteran and Latino leader in this burgeoning field, Osbert Orduña exemplifies resilience, courage and innovation. His dedication to serving both our country and community is commendable, and today, we celebrate not only the realization of an entrepreneurial dream but also the embodiment of perseverance in the face of adversity. The Cannabis Place stands as a testament to the limitless potential of individuals to create positive change, and I am proud to support their vision as we continue to shape the future of cannabis in our city together.“

Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the nation and The Cannabis Place Dispensary is demonstrating that responsible corporations can ensure the benefits of its growth accrue equitably. That includes building pathways to family-sustaining careers with a special focus on marginalized communities, veterans and those who suffered during cannabis prohibition.

The Cannabis Place was founded by Queens native, CEO Osbert Orduña, a first-generation Latino American of Colombian descent, who grew up in New York City public housing, where he was stopped and frisked for the first time when just 13 years old. He was the first person in his family to go to college and earned his service-disabled veteran designation while deployed in Iraq. He is putting his U.S. Marine Corps experience, his life experience and his unique perspective to work as a model for other professionals to follow in the licensed cannabis industry.

The Cannabis Place is a licensed adult-use dispensary operator in New York and is also a licensed adult-use dispensary operator in New Jersey. In addition to being the only small business dispensary operator in both states, The Cannabis Place Dispensary runs the nation’s largest licensed cannabis “free-delivery” service providing daily free delivery of licensed cannabis products to an area with over 15 million adults, which includes all of New York City, Long Island, Westchester County and Hudson County, NJ. Before its launch, CEO and founder Osbert Orduña visited dispensaries across the country to develop his model for a new kind of cannabis company, which puts people over profits.

