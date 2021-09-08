Breaking News
The Casper Association and Gitcoin Partner to Host the Casper Friendly Hackathon

Developers of all skill levels are invited to build on the Casper Network and compete for $135K in prizes

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Casper Association announced it is organizing the Casper Friendly Hackathon in partnership with Gitcoin. The four-week event, kicking off on Sept. 13, celebrates the launch of the Casper Network – the future proof blockchain optimized for enterprise and developer adoption.

The Casper Friendly Hackathon is open to developers of all experience levels and supports developers building with WebAssembly. The network’s development ecosystem is designed to be familiar to existing Web2 developers instead of being written in a proprietary language like Solidity. ERC 721 contracts can port 1 to 1 directly to Casper. This provides an easier path for developers and businesses to start building with Casper immediately using smart contracts. The hackathon challenge was created to spotlight and support developers building innovative dApps on the Casper Network. Over $135,000 in prizes will be awarded to winners in the beginner, intermediate and advanced categories.

“The Casper Friendly Hackathon provides a great opportunity for new and experienced developers to discover the advantages of the Casper blockchain for building innovative Web3 dApps. We’ll have hands-on technical support for all participants and we look forward to showcasing the potential to quickly build powerful and scalable projects on Casper” said Joe Benso, Director of Communications at the Casper Association. “I can’t wait to see the exciting use cases emerge from our first ever hackathon!”

The Casper Association is the not for profit entity that oversees the ongoing evolution and decentralization of the Casper Network. The Casper Association is responsible for maintaining and supporting the open source resources around the core of the Casper Network, and involving the community in its continued growth.

The Casper Association will provide support and guidance throughout the event to make this a collaborative, fun experience. Participants can join the Casper Discord for development support and to meet and team up with other participating developers.

In addition to Gitcoin, the Casper Friendly Hackathon is sponsored by DEVxDAO, The Arcadia Group, Quantstamp, GSR and Consensus Lab.

Learn more about the Casper Friendly Hackathon and register here.

About Casper Association
The Casper Association is the nonprofit entity that oversees the ongoing evolution and decentralization of the Casper Network. It provides resources to help accelerate the adoption of Casper and its growing ecosystem of decentralized applications. To learn more, visit casper.network.

