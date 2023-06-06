By 2033, the United Kingdom’s Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 6.5 billion, demonstrating significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Japan is expected to experience even more rapid growth, with a CAGR of 32.5% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 12.6 billion by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is anticipated to create phenomenal growth opportunities over the forecast period by registering a CAGR of 29% from 2023 to 2033. The global market reached a valuation of around US$ 15.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of around US$ 240 Billion by 2033. As per the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market research by Future Market Insights – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2018 to 2022, the market value increased at around 22% CAGR.

Market revenue through Cell Therapy Manufacturing is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, accounting for an expected CAGR of 31.8% from 2023 to 2033. The augmenting frequency of cancer and other target diseases, combined with increasing research and development spending in pharmaceutical companies, are driving market expansion.

Immunotherapy, gene transfer, and oncolytic virotherapy are three separate gene therapy treatments that are excessively utilized to treat cancer. As the number of instances increases, so will the reliance on gene therapy, thus driving the market growth. In addition to that, it has been estimated that more than 50 million people will be diagnosed with cancer within the next five years.

Report Highlights:

Breast cancer has significantly suppressed lung cancer, by being one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers worldwide. For the first time, owing to its high incidence in low- and middle-income nations. Because cancer is one of the most complex diseases, cell and gene therapy is one of the fields with a significant opportunity for cancer treatment.

Aging populations and socioeconomic risk factors are two of the most common causes of cancer cases worldwide. Breast cancer is also one of every four cancers diagnosed in women worldwide, according to the same source.

GLOBOCAN 2020 has been revised by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which reveals that the worldwide cancer burden has increased to 19.3 million cases and 10 million cancer deaths in 2020.

Recent Developments:

There are approximately 1,200 cell and gene therapies in clinical trials worldwide. In the USA alone, there are around 700 investigational cell and gene therapies in clinical trials.

Various manufacturing facilities are unable to keep up with global requirements. Hundreds of more facilities are expected to be required to manufacture the therapies currently in clinical development. Viral capacity is one of the areas that has to be accelerated.

A significant portion of the viral vectors is built with adherent manufacturing, which is expensive to run. A vial of 20 million cells is likely to cost anywhere between US$ 20,000 and US$ 30,000 to generate. The cost of producing gene therapy can range from US$ 500,000 to US$ 1 million, excluding research and development, clinical trial costs, and the costs of establishing the commercial infrastructure required to offer access to patients.

Competitive Landscape:

The surging interest of key public and private investors in the development of advanced therapies is expected to boost market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, key firms are enhancing their market presence through strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and partnerships.

Key Companies Profiled:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Lonza

Catalent Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Samsung Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Cellular Therapeutics

Miltenyi Biotec

Bluebird Bio Inc.

More Insights into this Market:

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market over the forecast period. The U.S.A. accounted for a massive proportion of the market revenues in 2022. The key driving factors for the market expansion in the country are the large number of active clinical trials, as well as the growing engagement of firms in gene and cell therapy research and development. With more than 400 businesses actively engaged in the development of cell and gene therapy products for various diseases, North America was ranked top for having the most gene therapy clinical trials.

The United Kingdom market is expected to showcase a positive growth outlook over the evaluation period. The European region is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.5 Billion by 2033. Growing with a CAGR of 23.9% in the forecast period, the market in the country is projected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 5.7 Billion.

In countries like Japan, the global market is expected to propel at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2023 to 2033, surpassing a valuation of US$ 12.6 Billion by 2033. The market in the country is expected to gross an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 11.9 Billion during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Covered:

By Therapy Type:

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Stem Cell Therapy Non-Stem Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy Manufacturing

By Scale:

Pre-commercial/ R&D Manufacturing

Commercial Scale Manufacturing

By Mode:

Contract Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing

By Workflow:

Cell Processing

Cell Banking

Process Development

Fill & Finish Operations

Analytical And Quality Testing

Raw Material Testing

Vector Production

Other Workflows

By Region:

North America USA Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East and Africa



