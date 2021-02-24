The Center for African American Health Gets Fundraising Boost from FirstBank

Bank honors Black History Month with $50,000 donation to community-based organization dedicated to improving health and well-being of African Americans in Denver metro area

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” has made a $50,000 donation to the capital campaign of The Center for African American Health (CAA Health) in honor of Black History Month. The nonprofit, whose mission is to improve the health and well-being of Black/African Americans in metro Denver, is in the process of raising funds to purchase its building in Northeast Park Hill.

The new building will enable CAA Health to expand its services and programming, which include disease prevention/management and health education, to name a few. However, it’s already helping to address the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on African American communities. For instance, the nonprofit has used the new site to support various efforts such as COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with the city and state. During the pandemic, the location has also continued to distribute PPE to frontline workers.

“Our new building represents a unique opportunity to address the urgent health access needs facing Black/African Americans in the metro Denver area and to advance health equity for this community,” said Deidre Johnson, CEO and Executive Director of CAA Health. “FirstBank’s support will allow us to continue building our capacity to serve the Black/African American community in both Denver and along the Front Range well into the future, with grassroots health education, health promotion, and other critical resources.”

CAA Health provides prevention and disease management programs, focusing on diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, wellness programs for seniors, health insurance literacy, and a variety of health education topics, as well as referrals to community resources. In 2019, CAA Health served approximate­ly 9,500 individuals through programs, events, and services.

“At FirstBank, we believe the health and well-being of our neighbors is essential and CAA Health provides vital health services in our community,” said Stu Wright, Executive Vice President of FirstBank. “This is a year-round commitment for us but we’re especially proud to salute Black History Month by partnering with CAA Health to ensure our community has access to the health resources we all need to thrive.”

FirstBank’s decades-long commitment to supporting its customers, communities and employees has driven numerous partnerships with nonprofits and charitable organizations. Recently, the bank helped raise over $50 million in donations for Colorado Gives Day, a 24-hour online giving movement that supports more than 2,800 local nonprofits.

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $20 billion in assets and operates more than 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing nearly $70 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

