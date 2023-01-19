With executive orders mandating improved cybersecurity posture for federal agencies, Axonius gives CMS and others the asset visibility they need to comply

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axonius Federal Systems LLC, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management for federal agencies, today announced the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) selected Axonius to help it comply with new and existing cybersecurity regulations, guidelines, and mandates that require ongoing asset visibility. By adopting the cybersecurity asset management solution, CMS gains a comprehensive and always up-to-date asset inventory that makes it easier to understand security coverage and address any gaps.

Federal agencies, including CMS, often spend significant resources collecting data to satisfy requirements like the CISA BOD 23-01 and the M-22-09 Federal Zero Trust Strategy . That means they need the tools to help them better control and even eliminate shadow and rogue IT in their enterprise. By using Axonius to gain a single source of truth into its asset inventory, CMS was able to understand coverage of its security controls and more quickly identify asset gaps that they previously did not have the visibility into.

“We’ve seen an accelerated focus on strengthening our nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure, of which cybersecurity asset management plays a critical and foundational role,” said Tom Kennedy, Vice President of Federal, Axonius Federal Systems LLC. “Without visibility into what exists in your environment, it’s incredibly difficult to pinpoint where the majority of your security risk lies. For CMS, having that accurate and always up-to-date record of assets meant being able to get quick answers to any asset-related question.”

Recent high-profile public and private sector cyber attacks continue to put pressure on the federal government to ensure it has the best possible defense. For CMS, Axonius provides a view into the full scope of assets in their environments so they can know any time a device, cloud instance, or user deviates from policy expectations – and quickly remediate any issues. That also includes identifying gaps in vulnerability scanning or finding missing agents.

Since Q1 2022, Axonius has worked with CMS to create an automated process for accessing asset information and establishing a simpler, faster, and more effective way of getting enough context to secure their infrastructure. As a result, CMS is able to efficiently meet current and emerging security compliance requirements and solve any problems as quickly and securely as possible.

Axonius gives federal agencies the ability to manage complexity and security risk as they work to untangle the increasing sprawl of devices, cloud services, software, and tools present in their environments. Learn more and request a demo by visiting https://www.axonius.com/company/axonius-federal-systems .

About Axonius Federal Systems LLC

Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS) gives federal agencies the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and complying with federal cybersecurity regulations and guidelines such as Zero Trust, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, CDM, FISMA, and NDAA 889. A subsidiary of Axonius, the leader in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, AFS is the only solution available in the federal space that integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. For more on how AFS supports the mission of the U.S. government to improve national security, visit www.axonius.com/company/axonius-federal-systems.