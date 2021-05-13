Breaking News
The Centrale Unveils Abstract Mural by World-Renowned Artist Tony Sjöman in Partnership with LX Collection

LX Collection Tapped by Ceruzzi Properties to Create Buzz-Worthy Mural at New Pelli Clarke Pelli-Designed Luxury Condominium

The Centrale Mural by Artist Tony Sjöman

The Centrale Mural by Artist Tony Sjöman. Credit: Jakob Dahlin

The Centrale Mural by Artist Tony Sjöman. Credit: Jakob Dahlin

The Centrale Mural by Artist Tony Sjöman

The Centrale Mural by Artist Tony Sjöman. Credit: Jakob Dahlin

The Centrale Mural by Artist Tony Sjöman. Credit: Jakob Dahlin

The Centrale Mural by Artist Tony Sjöman

The Centrale Mural by Artist Tony Sjöman. Credit: Jakob Dahlin

The Centrale Mural by Artist Tony Sjöman. Credit: Jakob Dahlin

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Global real estate platform LX Collection is pleased to unveil a stunning new ‘cityscape-inspired’ abstract mural at The Centrale created by world-renowned Scandinavian artist Tony “Rubin” Sjöman.

“The mural at The Centrale showcases colors that highlight a combination of two of my biggest inspirations: the dark Nordic landscape and the hectic cityscape,” said Sjöman. “This has been one of my favorite locations to paint because it is very unique, and perfectly showcases the juxtaposition between old and new.”  

LX Collection proposed the concept of transforming the building’s second-floor terrace to create a completely new experience for residents and passers-by—and to generate additional awareness following the recent completion of the soaring 71-story Pelli Clarke Pelli-designed luxury condominium developed by Ceruzzi Properties at 138 East 50th Street.

Sjöman, an internationally acclaimed mural and studio artist, created a stunning 15’ x 30’ abstract mural for the property featuring geometric shapes in a muted color palette.

On one side of the mural, a tall, rounded column rises to the top, reminiscent of the art-deco curves of Sjöman’s favorite building’s crown. On the other, a pale circle balances on a gently sloped rectangle, calling to mind the sun rising over the buildings of 50th Street.

“When we first met Tony, he intuitively understood the contrast between The Centrale’s modern design in relation to the many of the historic properties that surround it,” says Gabrielle Healey, VP of marketing and sales at Ceruzzi. “The mural bridges the property to the surrounding neighborhood.”

Sjöman works entirely freehand, using neither stencils nor tape to create those perfectly straight lines and proportional circles. He credits the Finnish concept of ‘sisu,’ “a combination of perseverance and patience,” with this talent. But it was the gradient background of this design that proved to be most challenging for him. 

“Tony presented us with many sketches, all within a similar palette, but this one particular design resonated with the whole team, and it turned out to be his favorite as well,” says Healey. “The flow of the geometric design is eye-catching and three-dimensional in nature. The left side of the image almost resembles The Centrale itself, and I think this is something that we all recognized and valued.”

With roots in Finland and Sweden, Sjöman’s work often draws from his upbringing around classic Finnish designers and the brutalist architecture of the town where he grew up, as well as the work of architects like Alvar Aalto and Eero Saarinen, who flawlessly married form and functionality. 

“What I do, it’s not only about making something that looks nice; there’s also a functional part of it too,” explains Sjöman. “I transform spaces. I often hear what I do has a calming effect—something that’s much sought after in chaotic city life.”

Images and Links:
Video presentation of the mural’s creation/interview with the artist: https://www.lxcollection.com/article/the-centrale-nyc-mural-tony-sjoman/

Mural images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/b577c7k60djrl8z/AADb8cb0FShhd5snyV0mknbNa?dl=0

Artist Bio: https://www.rubin415.com/bio

About LX Collection
LX Collection is a groundbreaking new platform connecting luxury condominium developments with affluent buyers around the world. Founded in 2020, LX Collection provides buyers a content-rich experience in which to search, explore, and consider a selection of top-tier developments in major international real estate markets. Leveraging our team’s extensive experience in property marketing, LX Collection drives qualified leads for developers and their agents through global marketing and distribution strategies built into our LX Collection Membership Program. For more information or to inquire about featuring a new development, visit www.lxcollection.com.

About Ceruzzi Properties
Ceruzzi Properties is a full-service real estate company with expertise in all aspects of development and management including ownership, leasing, property management and development of residential, hotel, retail and office projects.  

Ceruzzi Holdings, the parent company of Ceruzzi Properties, was created in 1988 by its late founder Louis L. Ceruzzi, Jr.  Since the firm’s inception, Ceruzzi has successfully developed over 15 million SF of luxury apartments, hotels, student housing, shopping centers and offices, operating independently as well as in partnership with other organizations such as Vornado, Starwood, SMI and Inland Real Estate, among others.  The firm has successfully completed over 500 commercial lease transactions, establishing key relationships with preeminent hotel and national retail brands. For more information, please visit Ceruzzi.com.

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ec154e-bf09-4e1d-954a-93e4aaf0329e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76e3a7e9-9f1a-48d3-b16f-caefd1d50354

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b2b7f7a-ac3f-4094-b1e2-89bafe0db7a0 

