Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Toronto, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) is proud to announce that The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is the Silver Award recipient in the Project Development category of the 2017 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships (P3s).

The CCPPP Awards Committee received submissions from across the country, representing a broad range of high quality P3 projects. The committee noted that the CAMH project excelled in its extensive plans to integrate new buildings with the surrounding community to create a more inclusive environment. 

In addition, the Committee members noted “the project required an enhanced contractual and risk allocation structure as a result of directly interfacing with existing CAMH facilities and with a P3 Project Company involved with an earlier phase of development.”   

Since their inception in 1998, the annual CCPPP awards are a coveted seal of excellence. The 20th Annual CCPPP National Awards celebration will be held on Monday, November 6th, 2017 at the 25th CCPPP Annual Conference at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto.

Quotes:

“CAMH’s vision is to Transform Lives. The new hospital buildings at CAMH embody design excellence and will enable the built environment to significantly contribute to life changing recovery based care.”  

David Cunic, Vice President, Redevelopment and Support Services, CAMH

 “The CAMH Phase 1C project is a shining example of how the public and private sectors can work together to enhance healthcare. Our unique and modern approach to delivering projects has built success through this type of strong partnership. “

Ehren Cory, President and CEO, Infrastructure Ontario

 “It is with great excitement that Plenary Health has begun construction on Canada’s largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital and one of the world’s leading research centres in its field. There are so many unique and noteworthy features about the CAMH Phase 1C Development Project that make it stand out as a best-in-class public-private partnership, deserving of this year’s CCPPP Award.”

Angela Clayton, Group Head, Buildings Division, Plenary Health

“The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto is one of 94 healthcare and treatment facilities across Canada delivered through a P3 over the past two decades. The innovations in its design provide significant value for the money invested in the project. More important they support improved patient care and experience.”

Mark Romoff, President and CEO, Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnership

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebb04762-366b-46ae-8cd2-daab66464a2c

CONTACT: Dave Trafford
Canadian Council for Public Private Partnerhships 
416 861 0605
[email protected]

Chris Allicock
Amberlight Productions Inc
416-694-3131
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
