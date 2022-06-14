The Charitable Foundation Raises Over $36,000 To Aid Victims of Ukraine War

Brent Consedine, Vice President of Business Initiatives, and Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America, Inc. (From left to right): Brent Consedine, Vice President of Business Initiatives, and Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America, Inc.

San Diego, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and its agents’ nonprofit, The Charitable Foundation, are proud to announce having raised more than $36,000 to assist victims of the Ukraine war.

With the help of grants from the Foundation, which is devoted to community-assistance programs, the company’s agents and staff donated $36,491 to the United States Fund for UNICEF’s Blue Dot Campaign, which provides respite centers in humanitarian corridors for refugees with children in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

“This was a wonderful effort that came together very quickly thanks to our caring employees and agents who generously donated to The Charitable Foundation,” said Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “We are very proud of our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents, employees, and affiliates for demonstrating their compassion for the families impacted by the invasion of Ukraine.”

It all started with agent Craig Gagliardi in the La Jolla office, who had been contributing on his own to UNICEF’s efforts. Craig decided to propose a fundraising drive to get even more monies to UNICEF. His proposal reached the attention of Martha, who quickly agreed to a campaign involving each of the five Foundation chapters in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties. Foundation agents and staff came through with flying colors as they made their donations via the nonprofit’s website at thecharitablefoundation.net.

Donors learned about the campaign through company emails, Martha’s weekly “Monday Morning Minute” video, and meetings conducted by managers at each branch office. To expedite the process, the company’s legal team researched the best way to donate to UNICEF, and was directed to the Blue Dot campaign. The money raised was released on May 31st to the United States Fund for UNICEF.

The funds raised through the Foundation’s efforts will help alleviate stress and provide comfort to those who need it most. UNICEF reports that, “Children in Ukraine and living as refugees urgently require protection, including unaccompanied and separated children, psychosocial services and prevention of trafficking, sexual and labor exploitation and abuse, along with critical health, nutrition, education, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) services, livelihoods and social support.” The Blue Dot program is designed to provide assistance where it will provide the most significant results.

About The Charitable Foundation

The Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation run by dedicated agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties who wish to have a beneficial and constructive impact on our local communities. The Foundation has chapters in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.

Each chapter donates to its own community. The Charitable Foundation has provided hundreds of grants totaling over $6 million to local organizations that promote health, education, community, and the environment. For more information, please visit www.thecharitablefoundation.net.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

# # #

Attachment

Brent Consedine, Vice President of Business Initiatives, and Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America, Inc.

CONTACT: Bill Bartshe Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties 858-204-0625 Bill.Bartshe@bhhscal.com